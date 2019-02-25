Milbank Unveils New Global Branding and Name Change

New Branding Coincides with Headquarters Move to Hudson Yards

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP is pleased to announce its new branding and legal name, Milbank LLP. This change coincides with the move of Milbank's headquarters from Wall Street to Hudson Yards, New York City's newest neighborhood and the largest private real estate development in US history.

"Our new brand is a more accurate and contemporary reflection of who we have become and the success we have achieved. Our business and collaborative culture are as strong as they've ever been," said Chairman Scott A. Edelman. "While we are proud of our 153-year-legacy, Milbank is a different firm than it used to be and we want our brand and office space to be a reflection of that. From our start as a pioneer on Wall Street, we now lead in innovative industries like clean tech and satellite technology around the world, while we continue to build on our historical market leading presence in finance and corporate transactions, restructurings and litigation. As part of the rebranding, the firm legally changed its name to Milbank LLP - a more modern, streamlined name."

The new office space at Hudson Yards creates a world-class experience for attorneys and staff, with private space for focused work and social spaces for team collaboration that were custom-made to meet the specific needs of Milbank attorneys, including a restaurant and a food service ordering app, a coffee bar with made-to-order beverages, a private on-site health center in the building with digital scheduling assistance and two outdoor terraces. Sunlight-flooded offices, seamless indoor-outdoor transitions and expansive staircases throughout the building to connect the community were thoughtfully chosen to create a sense of inclusivity throughout the space. The new brand image combined with the modern, open and collaborative office space, more accurately reflect the culture of the firm.

"Becoming part of the visionary Hudson Yards development reinforces the firm's commitment to creating an innovative and sophisticated work environment for its attorneys and staff," added Mr. Edelman. "With our new headquarters, every detail was purposeful - starting with the choice to make New York City's dynamic, premier neighborhood our new home. We worked to ensure the vibrancy of Hudson Yards is reflected in the office design to further enhance the Milbank culture."

The state-of-the-art design of 55 Hudson Yards provides many advantages to a global law firm like Milbank, particularly a commitment to intelligent design and sustainability. Seeking LEED Gold certification, 55 Hudson Yards offers an innovative irrigation system that filters and reuses storm water, an organic collection process that reduces food waste and a first-of-its-kind smart power system that reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

