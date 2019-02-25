Developed by digital operator Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), Turkey's search engine Yaani announced new services at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. With ever-increasing usage, Yaani users conduct 3 million search queries daily since the launch in 2017. Turkcell, following the 1440 strategy, launched Yaani and enhanced it with new services to meet users' needs, and soon Yaani will do more for you with two new services: Yaani E-mail and Yaani Navigation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005686/en/

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Turkey's search engine Yaani announced two new services: Yaani E-mail and Yaani Navigation. (Credit: Turkcell)

'Customer experience is our top priority'

Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu considers new services as part of Turkcell's larger effort to provide customers greater value throughout the day in alignment with the 1440 strategy. "As we design services and features relevant to our customers' lives, and provide the best customer experience, the demand for our digital products and services continue to increase. Users appreciate the value they obtain from Yaani with 3 million search queries conducted daily. Now on top of that, we are adding e-mail and navigation services to Turkey's search engine, and with that we are certain that Yaani will make a difference."

DO it safely with Yaani E-mail and DO it accurately with Yaani Navigation

Yaani E-mail service will take a more focused approach to provide the best customer experience and will be integrated with Turkcell services. Yaani E-mail will be available for both corporate and individual customers. On top of it, for simple and seamless login experience, Fast Login will be used as an authentication mechanism.

Equipped with the most accurate maps and latest technology, Yaani Navigation service will indicate users the most accurate results and routes, and save drivers time with its traffic density program integration.

The data of Yaani E-mail and Yaani Navigation users will be stored at Turkcell data centers, which makes Yaani safer in terms of personal privacy.

Yaani is available on iOS Store, Android Store and on browsers.

www.DigitalOperator1440.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005686/en/

Contacts:

Ali Karakaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Manager

ali.karakaya@turkcell.com.tr

Bugra Kaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Expert

bugra.kaya@turkcell.com.tr

