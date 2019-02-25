BossToken Leads the New Trend of Blockchain Digital Assets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / The blockchain market, which is regarded as the fifth technological revolution, is in full swing. According to industry insiders, there are two things that are critical to the global blockchain field will happen in 2019. One is the standardization of the market, and the other is the breakthrough and upgrade of blockchain technology, Korea's digital asset exchange Coinone join hands with BlackRock iShare to break through the difficulties of blockchain technology to build the world's largest large-scale quantitative match trading wallet BossToken platform.

On October 18, 2018 (Seoul time), the two parties held a signing ceremony in Seoul. The two sides reached: Coinone provides technical operation team, BlackRock iShares Fund invests $100 million in cooperation plan, and both leaders signed the contract. Mr. Jack, the representative of BlackRock iShares Fund, expressed his high recognition for the development concept and future planning of the BossToken platform. The CEO of the BossToken platform delivered an important speech; shared BossToken's philosophy and future plans. After sharing, they had a photo taken to mark the occasion!

(video: https://youtu.be/9VXseWHNdbw )

The founder of BossToken platform Mr. John said in a personal interview that BossToken is based on the latest blockchain technology to solve the cumbersome problems of today's manual profit arbitrage, using the latest blockchain technology and top-notch thinking to solve various pain points and problems. Linking more than 200 digital asset exchanges around the world, the Intelligent Cat help users to enable digital assets to automatically arbitrage in these exchanges, allowing the previous manual arbitrage to be transformed into automated intelligent arbitrage making the blockchain technology a giant leap. At the same time, the BossToken platform we built is not only a wallet, but also an ecosystem of wallet + payment system + trading system + flash exchange system.

(video: https://youtu.be/cKoDYTuIdqA)

In December 2018, BossToken has been officially opened for registration to the global users. Now it has been favored by many investment institutions. At the same time, many blockchain enthusiasts have already used BossToken wallets to carry out their own arbitrage!

