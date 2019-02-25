Leading device makers and mobile operators leverage Keysight's 5G solutions to demonstrate latest technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that prominent device, modem and network equipment manufacturers, as well as mobile operators, will use Keysight's 5G solutions to showcase their latest technology at MWC Barcelona (MWC19), reinforcing Keysight's leadership across the global 5G mobile ecosystem. The company has also unveiled new solutions to address technical complexities introduced by 5G.

More than 15 market leaders, including Qualcomm Technologies, Motorola Mobility (Lenovo), and Xilinx, will use Keysight's solutions to showcase their latest technology for 5G, IoT and connected car applications at MWC19. In addition, Keysight will demonstrate the company's end-to-end solutions for development, validation and deployment of new designs at Hall 6 Booth 6G30.

"This year's show is particularly exciting as the industry is now on the threshold of 5G commercialization. New use cases for 5G technology including virtual reality, connected cars and cities are also at a stage of becoming a reality. There is no doubt that 5G technology will have a significant impact on our daily lives," said Ron Nersesian, president and CEO of Keysight Technologies. "Keysight's presence at MWC19 showcases the pivotal role we are playing in accelerating 5G innovation, benefiting consumers as well as vertical industries."

Keysight accelerates the first wave of commercial 5G smartphones

Tier 1 mobile operators around the world use Keysight's wide range of solutions to deploy 5G New Radio (NR), enabling consumers to access enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) services. Keysight's close collaborations across the mobile industry enable market leaders targeting first-to-market introductions to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) modes, through efficient technology development and design validation across sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum. The world's top modem and device manufacturers have selected Keysight's 5G network and channel emulation solutions to accelerate the first wave of commercial 5G smartphones, including:

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung

OPPO

Xiaomi

MediaTek

UNISOC (Spreadtrum)

Motorola Mobility

"5G has witnessed the power of collaboration at a global scale, which has been instrumental in advancing broad-scale innovations and breakthroughs," said Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president of Keysight Technologies and president of Keysight's Communications Solutions Group. "At MWC, we are proud to showcase innovative Keysight solutions across the technology stack that are enabling success for the communications ecosystem."

Keysight accelerates development of open RAN (O-RAN) systems

In addition, fellow O-RAN Alliance members will showcase the industry's first operating white box demonstration of an O-RAN 5G radio unit (RU), using Keysight's end-to-end visibility, validation and performance test capability across radio frequency (RF) and protocol measurement domains.

Keysight's prominent role in developing the 3GPP standards is helping the industry accelerate the development of O-RAN systems, providing service providers with the flexibility needed to address a diverse set of demands in support of new vertical market opportunities.

Keysight accelerates 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standards

Keysight is leading with test methodology contributions in the development of 3GPP 5G NR specifications. The company's solutions allow users to evolve with the latest 5G NR standards, thereby reducing risk and uncertainty. Designers rely on Keysight's software solutions, including:

Signal Studio a signal creation tool for a wide range of general purpose or standards-based signals

89600 VSA a software tool for demodulation and vector signal analysis

X-Series Measurement Applications for benchtop and modular signal analyzers, providing access the latest 3GPP 5G NR Rel. 15.2.0 standards.

Keysight's end-to-end solutions accelerate innovation

Also at MWC19, Keysight will be showcasing end-to-end solutions from early design and validation to operator acceptance and manufacturing that enable users to accelerate 5G innovation, including:

IxLoad 5G core test engine validates the user quality of experience by emulating massive UE traffic in a lab environment

5G base station manufacturing test solution streamlines high-volume test of 5G NR infrastructure equipment and radio components

5G mmWave waveform generation and analysis testbed accelerates base station characterization and 5G mmWave MIMO test across the product lifecycle

Keysight's PROPSIM 5G channel emulation solutions designed for end-to-end realistic and repeatable real-world performance testing of 5G multi-mode devices and base stations in a lab environment

Nemo Outdoor 5G NR drive test solution scalable drive test and benchmark tools for measuring and monitoring wireless networks, now compatible with the Qualcomm X50 modem for 5G NR measurements

Keysight's new solutions address the complexities of 5G technologies

Keysight will be launching several new solutions at MWC19 that address the complexities introduced by new technologies, including wider bandwidths in mmWave spectrum, massive MIMO and beamforming. These solutions support faster commercial 5G deployments, allowing mobile operators to capture early market opportunities:

Industry First Integrated Dual Channel 44GHz Vector Signal Generator with 2GHz Bandwidth high-performance VXG microwave signal generators that address the most demanding wideband millimeter wave (mmWave) applications for 5G and satellite communications

Nemo Intelligent Device Interface connects LTE-A and 5G smartphones to Nemo Outdoor drive testing solution and Nemo Invex II benchmarking solution respectively, enabling mobile operators to perform accurate network field testing

