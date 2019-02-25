

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump revealed a major shift in U.S. trade policy in posts on Twitter on Sunday, announcing that he intends to postpone a planned increase in tariffs on Chinese imports.



Trump had previously threatened to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent if a long-term trade agreement was not reached before a March 1st deadline.



The increase in tariffs will now be delayed, although Trump did not specify another deadline to strike a trade deal.



Trump said the decision to delay the tariff increase reflected 'substantial progress' in the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The president said the U.S. and China have made progress on 'important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues.'



Assuming additional progress is made, Trump said he will be planning to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to conclude an agreement.



Trump said during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu last Friday that U.S. and Chinese officials are making 'a lot of progress' in the trade talks.



Trump said there was a 'very good chance' the U.S. and China could reach a long-term trade deal but at the same time said 'who knows' whether a final agreement will be struck.



A report from CNBC said China has committed to buying up to $1.2 trillion worth U.S. goods, although sources said the two sides remain far apart on issues concerning the forced transfer of intellectual property.



Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin revealed that Chinese negotiators would extend their visit to Washington in an effort to build on the progress made during last week's talks.



Mnuchin told reporters a meeting between Trump and Xi reportedly under discussion for next month may depend on the outcome of the next few days of negotiations.



