Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on data science. Today businesses are leveraging data science to make informed business decisions. The discipline of data science encompasses several job titles across industries, from research scientists to analytics experts. However, all these roles are interlinked in their goal to uncover actionable insights from data, for which demand from business is stronger than ever before. Big players across all industries are harnessing the power of big data and data science today to enhance the efficiency of their business. Owing to the ongoing advancements, many fields of data science are gaining immense popularity in the business world and big data tops the list. But data science is not just limited to big data, which in itself is a vast field because big data solutions focus more on pre-processing and organizing the data rather than analyzing it.

How data science can help companies improve their operations?

By empowering management to make better decisions

Data science acts as a trusted advisor for the strategic planning of an organization. It helps the staff and management of the organization to enhance their analytical abilities and thereby enhancing their overall skills of decision-making. Furthermore, measuring, tracking and recording performance metrics enable the upper management to set new goals.



Improves the efficiency and commitment of staff

Data science makes employees aware of the benefits of using the organization's analytics product and this increases efficiency at their jobs. Working with a greater insight into company goals, these employees will be able to drive more action towards core tasks and issues at every stage. Hence, improving the overall operational efficiency of your business.

