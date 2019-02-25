PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. Announces Retirement of 3,400,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: PPJE) today announced the retirement of 3,400,000,000 shares of common stock that has now been returned to treasury. This share retirement equates to a reduction of 44% of our currently outstanding common shares. PPJ CEO Chandana Basu stated, "This is the first of multiple steps we intend to take in regard to improving our share structure. As we continue to restructure, we will be looking to implement further strategies that will help build shareholder value."

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. also filed an amendment last week cancelling a previously announced reverse split as well as submitting this fiscal year annual report to remain active in the State of Florida. We will now be moving forward with updates to OTCmarkets with the goal of becoming current reporting in the near term. We look forward to sharing our goals for the future once we have completed the appropriate steps to bring the company back to good standing. Updates will continue to be made via our twitter page @PPJEnterprise as they become available. Our focus will remain on the long-term growth and prosperity of the company. Thank you to all shareholders for your continued support.

As always, PPJE management advises shareholders, company followers and prospective investors to contact their financial advisors if they have questions or concerns about their individual accounts and investment choices. Regarding other news and events, the company reminds its followers to monitor OTC Markets filings tab for further newsworthy events and corporate updates, which will follow as they happen (http://www.ppjenterprise.com).

Forward-looking Statements

Information in this release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases 'can be,' 'expects,' 'may affect,' 'believed,' 'estimate,' 'project' and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of PPJ Enterprise is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constituted or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of various important factors, some of which are beyond PPJ Enterprise's control. In addition to those discussed in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' press releases, public filings and statements by PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' management, including, but not limited to, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' estimate of sufficiency of its existing capital resources, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.

401 E. Jackson St., Suite 2340

Tampa, Florida 33602

Telephone: (813) 428-7514

Fax: (866) 622-3215

Websites: https://www.ppjenterprise.com

https://www.twitter.com/PPJEnterprise

SOURCE: PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536815/PPJ-Healthcare-Enterprises-Inc-Announces-Retirement-of-3400000000-Shares-of-Common-Stock