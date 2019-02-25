

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday as investors chose to pick up riskier assets amid easing trade tensions after the U.S. President Donald Trump decided to delay the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported from China.



The U.S. dollar eased against most major currencies as trade tensions faded, but regained most of the lost ground as the day progressed.



Trump, who said trade talks are seeing a substantial progress on a series of divisive areas, including intellectual property protection, technology transfers, agriculture, services and currency, indicated a likely meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to reach a final deal.



Gold futures for April settled down $3.30, or 0.3%, at $1,329.50 an ounce.



On Friday, gold futures for April ended up $5.00, or 0.4%, at $1,332.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended down $0.084, at $15.830 an ounce, while Copper futures for March ended at $2.9450 per pound, down $0.0065 from previous close.



Traders were looking ahead to the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



In economic news from the U.S. data released by the Commerce Department showed wholesale inventories jumped by much more than anticipated in the month of December.



The report said wholesale inventories surged up by 1.1% in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4% in November. Economists had expected inventories to rise by 0.3%, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.



The bigger than expected jump in wholesale inventories came as inventories of durable goods spiked by 1.5% in December after rising by 0.7% in November.



