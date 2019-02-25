The "Ireland Confectionery Market Analysis (2013 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data guide on Confectionery provides a complete overview of the market during the period 2010-2018, while the forecast data is provided till 2023.

The data guide comprises retail sales, of various categories within Confectionery, such as Sugar Confectionery, Gum, and Chocolate, along with their values, volume and channels of distribution. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments in the Confectionery market, along with their growth perspective, which is expected to help in venturing into specific growth areas.

This guide helps in making well-informed business decisions, primarily regarding the latest market trends and product developments. Extensive secondary and primary researches/interviews are conducted as a part of the market analysis.

Glimpse of the Report

In 2018, the Ireland Confectionery market was valued at 968 EUR Mn, registering at a CAGR of 2.19%. The Chocolate category accounted for the largest market share, while registering an average CAGR of 1.89% since 2010. Boxed Assortments is the most preferred segment in the Chocolate category, followed by the Softlines/Selflines segment.

The Snack Bars category has been registering a steady growth of 4.11% in CAGR since 2010, which is expected to continue over the forecast period. Among the distribution channels, the Supermarkets and Hypermarkets channel is preferred the most by the majority of the people in Ireland.

Select Takeaways

Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews constitute the leading segment in Sugar Confectionery category which has a per capita consumption of 1.719 kg in 2018.

Convenience Stores is the second largest distribution channel for the sales of Confectionery in Ireland.

Energy Bars accounts for the smallest share in the Snack Bars category, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Nestle S.A.

Haribo GmbH Co. KG

General Mills Inc.

The Kellogg Company

Mondelez International Inc.

Ferrero Group

Mars, Incorporated

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprungli AG

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Glimpse of the report

1.2 Definitions

1.2.1 Category Definitions

1.2.2 Distribution channel definitions

1.2.3 CAGR definition and calculations

1.2.4 Exchange rates

1.2.5 Research methodology

2 Overview

3 The triangulated methodology

4 Standard methodology and Quality control

5 Ireland Confectionery Market Analysis, 2013-2023

5.1 Historic sales of Ireland Confectionery by category: Value 2013-2018

5.2 Forecast sales of Ireland Confectionery by category: Value 2018-2023

5.3 Historic sales of Ireland Confectionery by category: Volume 2013-2018

5.4 Forecast sales of Ireland Confectionery by category: Volume 2018-2023

6 Ireland Snack Bars Market Analysis, 2013-2023

6.1 Historic sales of Ireland Snack Bars by segment: Value 2013-2018

6.2 Forecast sales of Ireland Snack Bars by segment: Value 2018-2023

6.3 Historic sales of Ireland Snack Bars by segment: Volume 2013-2018

6.4 Forecast sales of Ireland Snack Bars by segment: Volume 2018-2023

7 Ireland Gum Market Analysis, 2013-2023

7.1 Historic sales of Ireland Gum by segment: Value 2013-2018

7.2 Forecast sales of Ireland Gum by segment: Value 2018-2023

7.3 Historic sales of Ireland Gum by segment: Volume 2013-2018

7.4 Forecast sales of Ireland Gum by segment: Volume 2018-2023

8 Ireland Sugar Confectionery Market Analysis, 2013-2023

8.1 Historic sales of Ireland Sugar Confectionery by segment: Value 2013-2018

8.2 Forecast sales of Ireland Sugar Confectionery by segment: Value 2018-2023

8.3 Historic sales of Ireland Sugar Confectionery by segment: Volume 2013-2018

8.4 Forecast sales of Ireland Sugar Confectionery by segment: Volume 2018-2023

9 Ireland Chocolate Market Analysis, 2013-2023

9.1 Historic sales of Ireland Chocolate by segment: Value 2013-2018

9.2 Forecast sales of Ireland Chocolate by segment: Value 2018-2023

9.3 Historic sales of Ireland Chocolate by segment: Volume 2013-2018

9.4 Forecast sales of Ireland Chocolate by segment: Volume 2018-2023

10 Company Share Analysis, %Value 2013-2023

10.1 Company Shares of Snack Bars: %Value 2013-2018

10.2 Company Shares of Gum: %Value 2013-2018

10.3 Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: %Value 2013-2018

10.4 Company Shares of Chocolate: %Value 2013-2018

11 Brand Share Analysis, %Value 2013-2023

11.1 Brand Shares of Snack Bars: %Value 2013-2018

11.2 Brand Shares of Gum: %Value 2013-2018

11.3 Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: %Value 2013-2018

11.4 Brand Shares of Chocolate: %Value 2013-2018

12 Distribution by Channels Analysis: %Value 2013-2018

12.1 Distribution of Snack Bars by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.2 Distribution of Gum by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.3 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.4 Distribution of Chocolate by channel: %Value 2013-2018

