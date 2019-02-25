

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries moved to the downside during the trading session on Monday in reaction to latest developments on the trade front.



Bond prices climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed lower. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 1.8 basis points to 2.673 percent.



The weakness among treasuries after President Donald Trump announced he intends to postpone a planned increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, reducing the appeal of safe havens such as bonds.



Trump had previously threatened to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent if a long-term trade agreement was not reached before a March 1st deadline.



The increase in tariffs will now be delayed, although Trump did not specify another deadline to strike a trade deal.



Trump said the decision to delay the tariff increase reflected 'substantial progress' in the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The president said the U.S. and China have made progress on 'important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues.'



Assuming additional progress is made, Trump said he will be planning to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to conclude an agreement.



Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



'With complete Denuclearization, North Korea will rapidly become an Economic Powerhouse,' Trump said on Twitter ahead of the summit. 'Without it, just more of the same. Chairman Kim will make a wise decision!



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress in the coming days also kept some traders on the sidelines.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department's auction of two-year and five-year notes.



The auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand, while the auction of $41 billion worth of five-year notes attract average demand.



On Tuesday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes.



Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee is also likely to attract attention on Tuesday along with reports on housing starts, home prices, and consumer confidence.



