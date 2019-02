PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) board of directors has elected former Pepsico Inc. Chief Executive officer Indra Nooyi as a director of the company, and also appointed her to the board's audit committee.



Nooyi served as the snack and beverage giant's chief executive from 2006 to October, succeeded by Ramon Laguarta.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX