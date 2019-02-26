FE CREDIT Partners With Vymo to Boost Sales & Collections Productivity

AI-enabled Personal Sales Assistant to automate loan disbursement and collections process

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo, a Gartner-recognized Sales AI company announced today that it has been selected as the sales productivity solution of choice for FE CREDIT , Vietnam's leading consumer finance company with the largest nationwide sales network.

Vymo was selected after an exhaustive study of sales productivity solutions by FE CREDIT Management Team. Vymo will be deployed for 10,000+ field-salesforce personnel and more than 8,000 partners at over 12,000 Points-of-Sales (POS) nationwide. With Vymo, FE CREDIT will:

Intelligently allocate leads and nudge next best actions/tasks to agents

Automatically detect and report activities on the lead workflow

Nudge agents to improve renewals by auto-scheduling payment milestones

Vymo will integrate with core systems of FE CREDIT and will be used across the lifecycle of the business, spanning Sales, Underwriting and Servicing. Vymo is expected to reduce loan disbursement time, improve collections and boost productivity for employees and partners.

Why FE CREDIT chose Vymo

"At FE CREDIT, our focus is to digitize the customer journey in order to deliver Fast & Easy services to our customers. With this in mind, we evaluated a range of solutions to help us achieve higher sales productivity, improve collections and enhance customer servicing. We selected Vymo because of its unique application of automation and AI technology that allows for seamless data collection and better recommendations," said Mr. Kalidas Ghose - Vice Chairman & CEO of FE CREDIT.

Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo, says, "Coming on the back of our expansion into Asia, the FE CREDIT partnership reinforces our leadership position in AI-enabled Sales Productivity. We set the industry standard with high-end user adoption, ease of use, functional depth, and overall ROI. We are extremely pleased to be partnering and working with a World-class organization."

About FE CREDIT

Pioneering in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader of the unsecured consumer loans market. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer lending services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans, and credit cards. FE CREDIT has served almost 10 million customers, co-operating with 8.000 partners across 12,000 Points-of-Sale (POS) nationwide.

About Vymo

Vymo transforms the Sales CRM experience through mobility and intelligence. It is funded by Sequoia Capital and recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for Prescriptive Sales. Vymo is used by over 75,000 sales reps in Global Institutions such as Abu Dhabi Finance, Allianz, AXA, Generali, HDFC Bank, VP Bank, and Zurich.

Since announcing its expansion into APAC last year, Vymo has grown tremendously in the region.

