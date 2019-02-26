Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. - Announces Newly Appointed CFO and Interim CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2019 / Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. ("QMDL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Bryce A. Clark as Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Beaulieu, a current director, is appointed as interim CEO of the Company as of Friday, February 22, 2019.

Bio for Newly Appointed CFO:

Bryce Clark, age 46, is the Corporate Secretary and a Director of the Corporation. Mr. Clark received a Certified General Accountant designation through the University of British Columbia and became a member of the Certified General Accountants Association of British Columbia in August 2004. Mr. Clark is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA). Mr. Clark is the managing partner of Bryce A. Clark & Associates Ltd., Chartered Professional Accountants, a privately held accounting firm. Mr. Clark is currently the CFO and/or director of several TSXV listed resources companies which are set out below under the heading "Other Reporting Issuer Experience" and has previously held comparable positions in other TSXV listed companies. Mr. Clark will devote 25% of his time to the Company.

Other Reporting Issuer Experience:

Big North Graphite Corp TSX-V CFO June 2013 to March 2017 Xander Resources Inc. TSX-V Director December 2010 to Present Savoy Ventures TSX-V CFO and Director February 2013 to February 2014 One World Investments Inc. TSX-V CFO and Director February 2012 to May 2015 AsiaBaseMetals Inc. TSX-V Director December 2015 to October 2017

For further information please contact:

Kevin Beaulieu, Director

E-mail: info@xmin.io

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of QMDL. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of QMDL. Although QMDL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because QMDL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. QMDL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

