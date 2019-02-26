

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax grew 5 percent to $2.55 billion from last year's $2.42 billion.



Profit attributable to parent company shareholders, meanwhile, dropped to $1.05 billion from prior year's $1.22 billion. Earnings per share fell to 18.7 US cents from 23.5 US cents last year.



Underlying profit before tax was $3.86 billion, compared to $3.01 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share increased 14.2 cents to 61.4 cents.



Operating income for the year was $14.79 billion, compared to $14.43 billion last year. Net interest income increased 8% and the net interest margin improved 3 basis points to 1.58%.



Further, the company said its Board has recommended a final dividend of 15 cents per ordinary share, up 36% from 11 cents in 2017.



The company intends to distribute to shareholders surplus capital that is not deployed to fund additional growth.



Looking ahead, Standard Chartered said income compound annual growth rate target remains at 5-7%. The company said solid start to 2019, although down slightly compared to 2018 due to stronger USD and buoyant conditions last year in WM and FM.



Standard Chartered further said it is cautiously optimistic on the global macroeconomic environment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX