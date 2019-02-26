D-Link Expands Nuclias Family of Products with New Access Points and Switches

D-Link introduces new Access Points and Switches (models) to their cloud-based networking solution Nuclias.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global networking company D-Link today launched its newest switch series and access points that work with Nuclias, their cloud networking solution. The DBS-2000 Series Cloud Switches are D-Link's first switch family to work with Nuclias. Managed through the Nuclias Cloud, the DBS-2000 switches feature centralized management and reporting, as well as zero-touch deployment and over-the-air firmware upgrade. A wide selection of port configurations and PoE/non-PoE model options provide user flexibility.

The DBS-2000 range of models include:

DBS-2000-10MP: 8*GE PoE + 2*SFP, 130W PoE budget

DBS-2000-28P: 24*GE PoE + 4*GE Combo, 193W PoE budget

DBS-2000-28MP: 24*GE PoE + 4* GE Combo, 370W PoE budget

DBS-2000-28: 24*GE + 4*GE Combo

DBS-2000-52: 48*GE + 4*GE Combo

DBS-2000-52MP: 48*GE + 4*GE Combo, 370W PoE budget

New Nuclias Access Points DBA-2520P and DBA-2820P are managed through the Nuclias Cloud and feature centralized management and reporting, zero-touch deployment and over-the-air firmware upgrades. Both access points also support band steering and up to 16 SSIDs, as well as WPA3 and Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP). The DBA-2520P offers 1.9 Gbps AC Wave 2 Wi-Fi with 3 x 3 MU-MIMO, while the DBA-2820P offers 2.6 Gbps AC Wave 2 Wi-Fi with 4 x 4 MU-MIMO.

About Nuclias

Launched at last year's MWC, Nuclias is D-Link's cloud-based network management solution that enables service providers and business owners to easily and remotely configure and monitor their network infrastructures. The cloud-based management tool and zero-touch deployment offer ease and scalability to support an unlimited number of devices. Nuclias also provides business owners and IT professionals with real-time insights with its advanced traffic report and data analysis tool. Two access points, the DBA-1510P and DBA-1210P, were already launched with Nuclias last year.

Availability

The new DBS-2000 Cloud Switch Series and new access points DBA-2520P and DBA-2820P will be available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors by the end of the year.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

