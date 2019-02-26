Campden Hill Limited Selects Yardi Solution to Streamline Reporting and Property Management

Mixed-use investment and asset manager aligns operations and stakeholders with a new property management and accounting platform

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based Campden Hill Limited (Campden Hill) has selected Yardi Voyager to handle property management operations for its portfolio of more than 200 mixed-use properties across the UK.

The firm's property management agents will utilise the Voyager platform to increase efficiency and consistency in reporting to Campden Hill's trustees, creating improved visibility into portfolio performance. The banks acting on behalf of the trustees will also utilise the system for auditing purposes.

"We're pleased to welcome Campden Hill to the Yardi platform, which will deliver synergy between property management agencies and their internal business operations. Portfolio data will now be centralised and analysed more effectively," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi."

About Campden Hill Limited

Campden Hill Limited is a small family office established in 1977. The company's main focus is UK real estate investment.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.