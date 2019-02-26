ZTE Showcases the Industry's Highest Power Tri-band UBR and the Next-Generation Dual-band FDD Massive MIMO Products at MWC 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today released the industry's highest power Tri-band Ultra-broadband Radio (UBR) and the new-generation dual-band Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) Massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

ZTE's Tri-band UBR is the industry's first Radio Frequency (RF) module that integrates three mainstream frequency bands of 900M, 1800M, and 2,100M. Tri-Band UBR supports GSM, UMTS, FDD-LTE, and NB-IoT and helps minimize the number of site devices. The product is set to facilitate the industry's smooth evolution to 5G New Radio (5G NR).

The Tri-band UBR features ultra-wideband power amplifiers with an output power of 4 * 80 W in 1800M and 2100M. Coupled with ZTE's self-developed chipset, optimization of ultra-wideband self-developing algorithm and high-efficiency power amplifier circuit scheme, the power amplifier's efficiency has been significantly improved.

The ultra-wideband power amplifier enables the flexible power distribution between the two frequency bands. With an output power of 2 * 80 W in 900M, it can meet the needs of large-capacity macro coverage scenarios. Tri-Band UBR is also able to achieve rich frequency bands and large output power without doubling the size of the device.

The cutting-edge Tri-Band UBR features 20% reduction in volume, 30% reduction in weight, and 60% reduction in installation time, compared with traditional independent frequency band Radio Remote Units (RRU) devices with equal output power. The Tri-band UBR significantly lowers the requirement for installation space and site rental costs, maximizing the space for 5G deployment.

As for Dual-band FDD Massive MIMO (large-scale antenna array), it supports 1800M and 2100M at the same time. In addition to replacing the output of the combination of two RRUs and the directional antennas, it also enables operators to unlock network potential and substantially increase the throughput of 4G stations in highly-loaded cells where the capacity is difficult to be increased.

Based on 128 smart antenna elements, dual-band FDD Massive MIMO features 3D MIMO narrow beams for eight independent directions, shaping flexible beamforming in vertical and horizontal planes, while increasing vertical coverage gain and improving user experiences at the cell edge.

Dual-band FDD Massive MIMO also provides 32T32R and supports 3-carrier configuration. A single device can achieve 2Gbps throughput and a spectral efficiency improvement of 3 to 6 times in a commercial environment. Dual-band FDD Massive MIMO has an output power of 200W, which is a significant improvement over the previous generation, providing better coverage while reducing windward side by 28%.

"With shipment volume currently reaching 150,000 sets to date, the newly released Tri-band UBR product provides customers with the simplest possible site solution, displaying an unparalleled breakthrough in ultra-wideband technology," said Ms. Tang Xue, Planning Director of FDD Product Division at ZTE. She also added that "dual-band FDD Massive MIMO is poised to provide operators with greater throughput for 4G extreme data areas, meeting the booming data demands of 4G networks."

"As we head towards long-term integration and evolution of the multimode multi-band era, ZTE is committed to delivering the highest performance with minimal site requirements," said Mr. Pu Yingchun, Vice President of ZTE.

Throughout the years, ZTE has spared no effort in providing customers with the best wireless products and solutions. Based on its rich experience in 4G, ZTE is well-positioned to empower the development of 5G while maximizing the value for customers,

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma

ZTE Corporation

Tel: +86 755 26775189

Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826826/Tri_band_UBR_Dual_band.jpg