

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2018 net profit grew 7% to 1.080 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.013 billion francs.



Adjusted profit from operations increased 4% to 1.553 billion francs.



Swiss Life achieved 19.2 billion francs in premiums, a growth of 2% in local currency.



Fee income increased 6% in local currency to 1.615 billion francs. The fee result of 488 million francs was 8% above the previous year.



Further, the Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting an increase in the dividend to 16.50 francs from 13.50 francs last year .



Patrick Frost, CEO of the Swiss Life, said, 'The strong figures from the 2018 financial year are proof of the very successful completion of our 'Swiss Life 2018' Group-wide programme, as we were able to achieve all the targets of our programme and even exceed them in most cases. ..This success is the best prerequisite to keep Swiss Life on its profitable growth path in coming years.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX