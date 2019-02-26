SDRL - Seadrill Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Anton Dibowitz, CEO, commented:

"The offshore drilling market continues to show signs of improvement with increased tendering activity and better contract economics. We expect more activity in 2019 to lead to a tighter supply demand balance and improved pricing in 2020 as the recovery progresses.





We are delighted to have entered into a Joint Venture with Sonangol to manage and operate four rigs focused on the Angolan market. This relationship provides us with access to a market that is expected to show significant growth over the next five years as well as an opportunity to continue expanding our fleet of premium ultra-deepwater rigs.





We remain focused on continued cost reduction and disciplined use of capital including the terms on which we will contract our premium fleet."