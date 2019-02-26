

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported that its EBITDA for fiscal year 2018 decreased to 9.2 billion euros from 10.8 billion euros in 2017. Earnings per share fell to 5.12 euros in 2018 from 6.62 euros last year. Adjusted for special items and amortization of intangible assets, earnings per share amounted to 5.87 euros, down by 0.57 euros from the previous year.



'BASF wants to increase its dividend even in challenging times. That is why we will propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting a dividend of €3.20 per share, €0.10 higher than in the previous year. The BASF share thus offers a very attractive dividend yield of 5.3% based on the 2018 year-end share price,' said BASF's Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Martin Brudermüller.



Income from operations or EBIT before special items declined to 6.4 billion euros from 7.6 billion euros in the previous year. This was mainly attributable to the Chemicals segment, which accounted for around two-thirds of the total decline in earnings. Isocyanate margins fell sharply in the second half of the year.



Sales were 62.7 billion euros, an increase of 2% from the previous year.



For the year 2019, BASF expects the global economy to grow by 2.8%, considerably slower than in 2018 (3.2%). In the European Union, the company anticipates weaker growth in both domestic demand and export demand from third countries. On the other hand, BASF presumes the United States will deliver solid growth, although the stimulus effect of the tax reform should be less pronounced than in 2018.



