

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open lower on Tuesday as investors seek more clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks and await the outcome of U.S. President Donald Trump's second meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.



Asian markets remain broadly lower in cautious trade while the dollar slipped ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington scheduled later today.



The British pound gained ground on reports that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking to delay a Brexit deadline.



Gold traded flat while oil extended losses after falling more than 3 percent in the previous session following Trump's tweet telling OPEC that prices are too high.



U.S. stocks rose overnight after President Trump announced he would delay U.S. tariffs on China and plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to conclude a trade agreement.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent.



European markets also ended Monday's session higher on renewed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal.



The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.3 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.



