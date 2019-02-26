

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net result dropped 33 percent to 18.2 million euros from 27.2 million euros last year.



Earnings per share were 0.16 euro, down from 0.24 euro a year ago.



Operating profit or EBIT was 20.8 million euros, down 15 percent from 24.4 million euros last year. EBIT margin dropped 21 percentage points to 24 percent.



Gross Profit, however, climbed 88 percent to 39.4 million euros, and gross margin grew 6 percentage points to 45 percent.



Revenues for the quarter climbed 62 percent to 87.9 million euros from 54.1 million euros last year.



Order intake was 72.2 million euros, up 10 percent from 65.7 million euros last year. Equipment order backlog increased 27 percent to 138.3 million euros.



Looking ahead for 2019, the Company expects a stable to slightly growing revenue development compared to 2018.



With regard to the demand for systems for the production of power components based on the wide-band-gap materials SiC and GaN (silicon carbide, gallium nitride), Management expects an increasing contribution to sales already in 2019 compared to 2018.



The company expects to receive orders for the 2019 financial year in a range between 220 million euros and 260 million euros. With revenues in a range between 260 million euros and 290 million euros, Management expects to achieve a gross margin of between 35% and 40% and an EBIT of between 8% and 13% of revenues in 2019.



In 2018, order intake was 302.5 million euros, and revenues were 268.8 million euros.



