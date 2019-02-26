LDRA tool suite integration featuring bidirectional traceability automates impact analysis and enables Polarion users to reduce the cost of compliance with safety-critical standards

LDRA, software quality experts in the areas of functional safety, security, and standards compliance, has partnered with Siemens PLM Software to enhance traceability and validation for customers developing critical embedded systems leveraging Polarion ALM software. The LDRA tool suite integration with Polarion ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) provides a full lifecycle traceability and software quality solution for embedded markets with a deep dive into automated verification testing, and thus helps reduce the cost of compliance in safety- and security-critical embedded systems.

The Polarion portfolio is a leading market solution for enterprise software lifecycle management, including software development planning, requirements management, quality engineering, delivery and release management. It allows project managers and executives to create custom reports and use these simplified and automated reports to make decisions in real-time. The LDRA tool suite for software analysis and verification activities imports Polarion requirements and test cases with complete traceability links, and then exports test execution status and results to Polarion's web-based interface.

"LDRA's tool suite integration greatly complements our Polarion ALM offering by providing end-to-end traceability to test execution in support of regulated requirements based testing and comprehensive analysis of test coverage," said Pascal Vera, Product Management Director at Siemens PLM Software. "Along with providing transparency into their overall software development process and improving customers' operational efficiency, this bidirectional traceability helps simplify, automate, and reduce the cost of compliance with safety- and security-critical standards."

Polarion ALM software focuses on cross-platform enterprise applications to enable effective product and application lifecycle management in a wide array of embedded markets ranging from automotive to medical to Internet of Things (IoT). Example industry standards supported through this integration with LDRA's tool suite include DO-178B/C for avionics, ISO 26262 for automotive, IEC 62304 for medical, and EN 50128 for rail transportation.

The benefits of LDRA's integration with Polarion ALM include:

Automation of the delivery of software quality analysis and verification results to Polarion for viewing in a web browser from any of the team members

Transparency of overall software development process regardless of software methodologies like Agile, Spiral, etc.

Ability to expand test verification from Polarion ALM into any embedded software development ecosystem or hardware platform spanning from 8-bit and 16-bit MCUs to 32-bit and all the way up to 64-bit architectures

"LDRA continues to work with industry leaders in Application Lifecycle Management to provide the best solution to our customers for lifecycle traceability, standards compliance, and software quality analysis and testing automation," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "The software integration with Siemens' Polarion leverages LDRA's automated static review and dynamic coverage analysis as well as automated test case generation, execution, and results capture. LDRA's integration is unique in that it spans from traceability requirements through verification activities."

About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

