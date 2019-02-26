Capital for Colleagues plc - Change of Board Responsibilities

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

26 February 2019

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

CHANGE OF BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces that John Eckersley, currently Chief Executive of the Company, will become a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from today, to allow him to dedicate more time to his role as Managing Partner of Castlefield Partners Limited.

Alistair Currie, currently an executive Director of the Company, will assume the role of Chief Executive.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

The Company's joint venture, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners, educates and assists companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

