Hilco Streambank Brings Guestroom Technology Business, Quadriga, To Market

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading advisory firm specialising in the sale of intellectual property assets, has been appointed by Ian Robert & Chris Purkiss of Kingston Smith & Partners as the Joint Administrators of Quadriga Holdings Limited (in Administration) and Quadriga Worldwide Limited (in Administration) (together "Quadriga" or the "Companies"), to solicit offers for the business and assets of the Companies.

Quadriga is the leading supplier of in-room entertainment to the hotel, leisure and healthcare industries. As an established market leader, building on over 30 years experience, Quadriga has worked with many of the world's leading hotel chains, including InterContinental Hotels Group, Accor, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International. Quadriga provides its customers with a unified platform for driving their vision into their markets using consistent and reliable entertainment and connectivity services.

Ian Robert, Joint Administrator, said "Customer service is key to the operation of the Quadriga group and this high-quality service continues. We are marketing the business for sale with the intention of finding a new partner for Quadriga over the next few weeks. Hopefully, there will be minimum disruption to ongoing product design and service, and the majority of the workforce will be saved. It is intended that the new partner will develop the business further and take advantage of Quadriga's great platform, and highly creative and experienced workforce."

Nat Baldwin, Hilco Streambank Director, commented "Quadriga's next-generation guestroom technology services are relied on by many hospitality and healthcare customers with whom Quadriga has developed long-standing relationships. The sale of the business and assets including Quadriga's advanced software and highly-regarded brand provides a unique opportunity for potential buyers. We expect this sale to garner strong interest."

As well as the Company's business assets and infrastructure, key intellectual property assets available to acquire include Quadriga's leading multi-media guest communications software tool Sensiq, patented technology and the Company's established brand.

Parties interested in learning more about the Quadriga acquisition opportunity should contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

Linda Shannon Office: +44 141 212 2516 lshannon@hilcoglobal.eu Jack Gillespie Office: +44 (0)141 471 8629 jgillespie@hilcoglobal.eu Nat Baldwin Office: +44 141 406 3197 nbaldwin@hilcoglobal.eu

About Hilco Streambank

Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specialising in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, online premium domain sales and IPv4 transactions through IPv4Auctions.com, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/584222/Hilco_Streambank_Logo.jpg