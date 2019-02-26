DJ Travis Perkins: Audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 - Stronger H2 profit performance; well positioned in uncertain market conditions

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 - Stronger H2 profit performance; well positioned in uncertain market conditions 26-Feb-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc Audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 Stronger H2 profit performance; well positioned in uncertain market conditions GBPm Note 2018 2017 ? Revenue 6,741 6,433 4.8% Like-for-like revenue growth(1) 4.9% 3.3% +1.6ppt Adjusted operating profit(1) 6a 375 380 (1.3)% Adjusted operating profit excluding 6a 348 351 (0.9)% property profits(1) Adjusted profit before taxation(1) 6a 347 343 1.2% Adjusted earnings per share(1) 12b 114.5p 110.4p 3.7% Net debt(1) 15 (354) (342) GBP(12)m Dividend per share (pence) 13 47.0p 46.0p 2.2% Lease adjusted ROCE(2) 16b 10.5% 10.7% (0.2)ppt Adjusting items 7 (387) (41) Operating (loss) / profit (22) 327 (Loss) / profit before taxation (49) 290 Basic (loss) / earnings per share 12a (34.4)p 93.1p (pence) (1)Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance and details of the calculations can be found in the notes listed (2)2017 LAROCE has been restated to reflect goodwill impairment for comparability purposes ? Strong Group revenue growth of 4.8%, and 4.9% on a like-for-like basis ? Continued market outperformance in Contracts division and Toolstation ? Adjusted operating profit declined by 1.3% while adjusted EPS grew by 3.7% ? H2 adjusted operating profit, excluding property profits, grew by 10.7% underpinned by successful cost reduction activities ? Adjusting items includes a non-cash impairment of GBP246m against the goodwill in Wickes in H1 and restructuring costs across the Group ? Full-year total dividend increased by 2.2% to 47.0p per share ? Good progress has been made on the strategic actions set out in December 2018, including simplification through the removal of the divisional structure above the Merchant businesses ? 2019 adjusted operating profit expected to be similar to 2018 John Carter, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The Group delivered a solid performance overall in 2018 despite a challenging market backdrop. We took concerted self-help actions during the year, and the benefits of this cost reduction, together with improved trading, drove an improved profit performance in the second half of the year. In December 2018, we set out our intention to focus on delivering best-in-class service to trade customers and to simplify the Group. To that end, removing the divisional structure within Merchanting will enable an increased focus on customers at a business unit level, speed up decision making and, at the same time, reduce costs. In the longer term, the Group remains focused on generating sustainable profitable growth for shareholders and we will achieve this by allocating capital and resources to our most advantaged businesses. We are making good progress on the preparation for the disposal of the Plumbing & Heating division, and are seeing an encouraging improvement in trading and good momentum in Wickes. Whilst we remain positive about the long-term outlook for our end markets, we are planning for uncertain market conditions to continue in the near term. The Group remains focused on self-help actions to underpin performance in the near term, whilst continuing to invest for the future." Enquiries: Travis Perkins Tulchan Communications Graeme Barnes David Allchurch +44 (0) 7469 401819 +44 (0) 207 353 4200 graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk Zak Newmark +44 (0) 7384 432560 zak.newmark@travisperkins.co.uk The Travis Perkins plc management team will be hosting an analyst briefing at 8.30am. The briefing will be webcast live using the details below. Webcast URL: https://www.investis-live.com/travis-perkins/5c485586cad1ac0c00c5e9b1/gdos [1] Conference call participant dial in details: UK: 020 3936 2999 All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999 Access code: 678776 Cautionary Statement: This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to Travis Perkins' financial condition, results of operations and business and details of plans and objectives in respect to these items. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "anticipates", "aims", "due", "could", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "believes", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "potential", "reasonably possible", "targets", "goal" or "estimates", and words of similar meaning. By their very nature forward-looking statements are inherently unpredictable, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Principal Risks and Uncertainties disclosed in the Group's Annual Report, changes in the economies and markets in which the Group operates; changes in the legislative, regulatory and competition frameworks in which the Group operates; changes in the capital markets from which the Group raises finance; the impact of legal or other proceedings against or which affect the Group; and changes in interest and exchange rates. All forward-looking statements, made in this announcement or made subsequently, which are attributable to Travis Perkins or any other member of the Group or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this document will be realised. Subject to compliance with applicable law and regulations, Travis Perkins does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so. Nothing in this document should be regarded as a profits forecast. Without prejudice to the above: (a) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf shall otherwise have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from use of the information contained within this announcement; and (b) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained within this announcement. This announcement is current as of 26 February 2019, the date on which it is given. This announcement has not been and will not be updated to reflect any changes since that date. Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. Summary The Group produced a solid performance in 2018 against a market backdrop of considerable uncertainty. Sales growth was strong, with overall growth of 4.8% to GBP6,741m, and growth of 4.9% on a like-for-like basis. Both the Contracts businesses and Toolstation delivered exceptional growth, outperforming their end markets. The successful transformation in Plumbing & Heating delivered significant sales growth, winning market share through the branch network, the wholesale business and through the specialist online businesses. Sales and operating profit improved in the General Merchanting division in H2, and whilst the UK DIY market was particularly challenging due to both macro and competitive pressures, the Wickes business' performance also improved in H2. Group adjusted operating profit, excluding property profits, declined by 1.3% in the year, with an 11.5% decline in the first half of the year followed by growth of 10.7% in the second half. Operating profit progression in the second half of the year was driven by the improved trading performance and the successful cost reduction actions carried out, primarily in the General Merchanting division and Wickes, which reduced the overhead cost to sales ratio below recent years and helped to mitigate overhead inflationary pressure in the year. The Group demonstrated good cash generation in 2018, with free cash flow of GBP340m. Net debt increased modestly by GBP12m to GBP354m, primarily due to working capital investment in the year. The Board recommends a full year dividend of 47.0 pence (2017: 46.0p), reflecting the Board's confidence in the future cash generation and prospects of the Group. Strategic progress At a Capital Markets event in December 2018, the Group set out its strategy for the years ahead with two main pillars. The core purpose of the Group will be to deliver best-in-class service to trade customers. Supplying trade customers is the Group's traditional heartland, with the trade markets typically being more resilient and generating higher margins and returns. The second pillar is to focus on simplifying the Group to reduce business complexity, reduce the above-branch cost base and speed up decision making. Changes to Group structure Through simplification, the Group expects to achieve cost reduction of GBP20m-GBP30m from the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2019 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

DJ Travis Perkins: Audited results for the financial -2-

above-branch cost base by mid-2020. A number of actions were initiated towards this target in Q4 2018 which will deliver c.GBP5m of annualised benefits in 2019. A key component of the simplification of the Group is the removal of the existing divisional structure above the Merchanting businesses which will reduce costs and speed up decision making. Central functions will be streamlined to support businesses directly, enabling branch managers and their teams to provide the best possible service to customers. The revised structure will alter how the businesses are managed and reported. From 2019, the Group will report under the following segments: Merchanting, Toolstation, Retail and Plumbing & Heating. New Group reporting structure The Group's Merchant businesses, which focus on close trade customer relationships and offering customer-specific pricing and product sourcing tailored to local customer demands, will be grouped for reporting purposes, but will be managed as individual businesses, placing decision making as close as possible to the customer. Toolstation will remain as an autonomous business within the Group. It will be reported separately from the Retail segment to reflect that it is predominantly a fixed price, trade customer business. Travis Perkins PLC Merchanting Toolstation Retail Plumbing & Heating Travis Keyline Toolstation Wickes City PTS Perkins Plumb ing CCF BSS Tile F&P Giant wholesale Benchmarx Specialist online businesses Trade focused businesses Seeking disposal in 2019 Wickes and Tile Giant will be reported as a Retail segment, with a different operating model from the merchant businesses, with fixed ranges, and a fixed, national price framework. The retail businesses primarily target retail consumers, both through traditional methods and increasingly by providing end-to-end Do-It-For-Me services from design to installation, particularly in Kitchens and Bathrooms. In December 2018, the Group announced its intention to divest the P&H division during the course of 2019, and significant work has been undertaken to separate the P&H businesses from the remainder of the Group. These actions include separation of commercial agreements, creating designated back office support functions and creating a P&H specific version of the existing IT platform. This work should be completed during Q2 2019. Outlook The long-term drivers of market growth remain favourable, supported by the on-going requirement for more homes in the UK, and the underinvestment in the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) of existing dwellings and infrastructure. In the near-term, however, considerable economic uncertainty remains, which is driving the current mixed backdrop of market lead indicators. Levels of mortgage approvals and housing transactions remain subdued, house price growth is inconsistent across the UK and depressed consumer confidence continues to put pressure on wider retail sales figures across many UK consumer facing markets. Investments made in the business in recent years have created a market-leading customer proposition which will drive outperformance of the market. In the short-term, the Group is focusing on self-help initiatives which will underpin performance, and position the Group strongly for the future. At this early stage in the year, and given current market uncertainty, the Group expects adjusted operating profit in 2019 to be similar to 2018. The Group will continue to prioritise investment in future growth opportunities such as Toolstation, with progress on cost reduction activities mitigating inflationary pressures on rent, rates and wages. Technical guidance The Group's technical guidance for 2019 is as follows: ? Effective tax rate of 19% ? Finance charges similar to 2018 ? Capital expenditure, excluding freehold property investments, of around GBP110m to GBP130m ? Property profits of around GBP20m ? Progressive dividend underpinned by strong cash generation ? H1 / H2 EBITA split more normalised in 2019 This guidance has been given before the impact of the new lease accounting rules, IFRS 16. For details of the impact of IFRS 16, please refer to note 21. Divisional performance ********************** General Merchanting FY 2018 FY 2017 Change Total revenue GBP2,137m GBP2,109m 1.3% Like-for-like growth 1.4% 1.2% Adjusted operating profit* GBP179m GBP183m (2.2)% Adjusted operating margin* 8.4% 8.7% (30)bps LAROCE** 12% 12% - Branch network 837 849 (12) *Divisional adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits ** LAROCE calculations exclude property profits from the EBITA figure (2017 figure restated on this basis) Financial performance Total revenue grew by 1.3% in the year, and by 1.4% on a like-for-like basis. Growth was driven by pass through of cost price inflation of 2.8%, offset by a modest decline in volume. Regionally, the South East was most heavily impacted by the challenging macro environment, with declining house prices and significantly lower secondary housing transactions. Volume trends were stronger in the second half of the year following significant weather impacts on volume in the first half. Adjusted operating profit declined by 2.2% in the year, but with differing performance half-on-half. In H1, the business was impacted by an increase in the cost base, driven by inflation on wages, rent, rates and utilities, and also by investments in the business, including the additional cost to offer the Heavyside Range Centre service throughout the TP branch network in England and Wales. In the second half, there was a concerted focus on controlling and reducing costs, with savings made through greater efficiency in the distribution network, streamlining central functions and some branch consolidation. These cost savings, together with the stronger volume trends, drove year on year profit growth in H2 of 8.1%. Gross margins were stable across the year, despite stronger growth in sales to large, lower margin customers, and with the selective price investments in dedicated categories in 2017 showing a positive impact on volumes. Adjusted operating margin reduced by 30 basis points in the year as a whole, driven by the higher cost base and the impact of sustained poor weather in H1, offset by a 50bp H2 on H2 improvement in operating margin. For Benchmarx the market environment was particularly challenging in the first half of the year, with a tougher macro backdrop and competitor pricing pressure. This pressure eased in H2, with volumes returning to growth and the strongest ever Big Bang promotional event in October. Operational performance Four new Travis Perkins branches were opened in the year, plus one added through acquisition, and an additional three Managed Services sites. This was offset by 19 closures, including eight Managed Services sites at the end of fixed term contracts. The remaining branch closures focused on consolidation of the network as part of on-going estate management, with smaller branches closed and resources and customer relationships moved to larger local branches with a very encouraging transfer of sales. Three branches were refitted to the modern format, with a further four relocated to more optimal trading sites within their catchments. The process to devolve more power to branch managers is underway, with initial communications being well received and work being undertaken to streamline central support services enabling branch colleagues to spend more time with customers. In addition, improvements are being made to branch stock ranges, with more products specified for local customers in the right quantities, particularly for heavy building materials. Planned changes to the delivery of the extended heavyside range proposition in the South East are underway, in response to the operational issues at the Tilbury HRC. A combination of local stock investment and management, together with regional transport planning will ensure customers retain access to the proposition, and will reduce the cost burden to the business in the medium term. Contracts FY 2018 FY 2017 Change Total revenue GBP1,472m GBP1,369m 7.5% Like-for-like growth 7.0% 8.4% Adjusted operating profit* GBP94m GBP86m 9.3% Adjusted operating margin* 6.4% 6.3% 10bps LAROCE** 15% 14% 1ppt Branch network 164 169 (5) *Divisional adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits ** LAROCE calculations exclude property profits from the EBITA figure (2017 figure restated on this basis) Financial performance Strong revenue growth continued in the Contracts division, growing 7.5% in total, and by 7.0% on a like-for-like basis. Sales growth was strong in all three businesses, with price growth of 4.5% to mitigate input cost inflation and 2.5% volume growth reflecting continued market share gains. After a difficult start to the year in Q1, with markets suffering uncertainty following the collapse of Carillion, the division maintained a strong like-for-like growth rate throughout the remainder of the year. Adjusted operating profit grew by 9.3% to GBP94m. Gross margin declined modestly in the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2019 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

year, reflecting a shift in customer mix, with stronger sales growth to larger customers. This was more than offset by tight control of costs, continued success from on-going activities to improve efficiency, and operating leverage which improved overall adjusted operating margin to 6.4%. At this early stage in the year, whilst the order book for 2019 remains robust, the Group remains cautious on the outlook for commercial construction, and continues to look out for any changing dynamics in the market. LAROCE increased to 15%, driven by higher profitability on a similar capital base. Operational performance The Tool Hire business delivered a strong performance in the year as it continues to mature, with 17% growth in revenue. Network developments continue in Keyline as the business aims to relocate and consolidate branches into lower cost sites, and providing fit-for-purpose branches for customers and colleagues. In 2018, eight branches were closed (including one transferred to the Travis Perkins brand), with two new, low cost branches opened. The acquisition of TF Solutions in 2017 added air conditioning systems to the product range. The business generated outstanding growth of over 30%. A fourth TF Solutions branch was opened in 2018, and another branch was extended. The focus on outstanding customer service continued, with a trial in two branches to give customers transparency of their delivery fulfilment. Feedback was excellent, and further work will be completed to develop the offering in 2019. A Work Winning initiative is also in place to make sure we deliver the right service to the right customer, differentiating customer needs and providing a tailored service that is valued by customers. A unique, efficient driver bonus scheme was implemented, which has led to a 1% reduction in diesel usage across the Contracts delivery fleet. This is a significant saving for businesses where the vast majority of sales are delivered, and sharing the benefits with drivers has driven a change in culture across the division. Consumer FY 2018 FY 2017 Change Total revenue GBP1,604m GBP1,589m 0.9% Like-for-like growth (1.3)% 3.0% (4.3)ppt Adjusted operating profit* GBP69m GBP82m (15.9)% Adjusted operating margin* 4.3% 5.2% (90)bps LAROCE** 7% 8% (1)ppt Branch network*** 712 666 46 *Divisional adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits **LAROCE calculations exclude property profits from the EBITA figure (2017 figure restated on this basis) ***Branch network includes 40 stores relating to Toolstation Europe (2017: 23 stores), an associate of the Group Wickes Financial performance Wickes revenues declined by 2.5% in 2018, and by 4.4% on a like-for-like basis. The UK DIY market environment has been extremely challenging, driven by the wider macro environment, with declining consumer confidence, and through competitive pricing pressure. The first half was particularly difficult, with poor weather conditions in March and April impacting the Easter trading period. The negative sales impact was felt across the business, but with Kitchen & Bathroom (K&B) showroom sales being hard hit in H1, partially in response to the poor promotional period in Q4 2017 and also reflecting a challenging retail environment. Delivered K&B sales reduced by 10% in the first half of the year. In the second half of the year, K&B "leads activity" strengthened in response to improved promotional activity in Wickes, and through competitor decisions to exit the design & install service for end-consumers. This activity began to develop into improved sales in Q4, and sets the business up well heading into 2019. Selective price investments in specific core DIY categories, combined with early signs of the competitive price pressure easing, helped to drive positive sales growth in H2, with an encouraging trend throughout Q4. Adjusted operating profit declined by 19% in the year, but this was split between a 39% decline in H1, followed by 15% growth in H2. This recovery can be attributed mainly to the level of cost reduction that was achieved in the year, with significant reductions in central support services, reduction in shrinkage and efficiency gains in the distribution network, as well as the improved trading in Q4. Gross margins declined in the year, driven by sales mix, as K&B sales declined more than core sales in H1, and due to the competitive pricing environment. This was more than offset in H2 by the cost reduction actions that were undertaken. Operational performance The Wickes TradePro scheme was launched 18 months ago, and has been well received by customers. Giving a 10% discount on all purchases, it is a simple mechanism for customers to understand, and is improving customer loyalty, helping to support core sales through 2018. In 2019 the digital experience for trade customers will be enhanced, giving access to the discount for online transactions to drive higher participation. A further 24 store refits were completed in 2018, bringing the total number of stores in the modern format to 121. The proportion of Kitchens sold with a full installation service increased to 54% (up from 44% in 2017), reflecting the high-quality turnkey service provided to end consumers. Toolstation UK Financial performance Toolstation revenue grew by 18% in 2018, and by 11.4% on a LFL basis. Sales growth was driven by the continued expansion of the store network, existing stores continuing to mature, and through the extended ranges available to customers on a next-day basis. Adjusted operating profit was broadly flat year on year, as anticipated, as additional volume growth was offset by investment in the higher operating costs associated with the 40 additional stores and a new distribution centre which will support further network expansion. Gross margin was unchanged, despite maintaining Toolstation's value leadership position. Operational performance An additional 4,000 products were added to the range, with a key focus on trade relevant ranges, with an extra 58 trade brands added, contributing over GBP25m of additional sales. The product range available for next-day delivery or dropship was also extended, with categories including bathrooms, garden sheds and radiators. A trade credit card was launched in 2018 providing small trade customers with access to up to 116 days of credit on purchases in Toolstation and other Travis Perkins brands. Development of IT systems continued, with a new EPOS system implemented in store, and a new website launched in December 2018, alongside providing 6-day deliveries to customers. Multichannel transactions increased by over 30%, with strong growth in click and collect, and the new website has improved conversion rates by >1%. A third distribution centre was opened, increasing capacity to over 500 stores. 40 new stores were opened in 2018, including the successful trials of smaller format and high street concepts, with branch performance in line with expectations. Toolstation Europe The expansion of Toolstation Europe continued, with 12 stores opened in the Netherlands taking the total to 32, and supported by a new distribution centre. Growth characteristics for both stores and online are extremely encouraging, and mirroring the experience of the UK business. A further five stores were added to the network around Lyon in France, bringing the trial up to 8 in total and developing brand recognition with local trade customers. The Belgian website continues to develop well, and some trial stores will be added in 2019, to be serviced from the Dutch distribution centre. Plumbing & Heating FY 2018 FY 2017 Change Total revenue GBP1,528m GBP1,366m 11.9% Like-for-like growth 16.1% 2.1% Adjusted operating profit* GBP39m GBP31m 25.8% Adjusted operating margin* 2.6% 2.3% 30bps LAROCE** 11% 9% 2ppt Branch network 377 391 (14) *Divisional adjusted operating profit figures are presented excluding property profits ** LAROCE calculations exclude property profits from the EBITA figure (2017 figure restated on this basis) Financial performance The transformation programme in the Plumbing & Heating division was highly successful in 2018, generating total revenue growth of 11.9%, and growth of 16.1% on a like-for-like basis. Growth was strong across the division: through the branch network, wholesale business and the specialist online businesses. Adjusted operating profits increased by 25.8% to GBP39m, reflecting both the improved trading performance and tight control of the cost base, which benefited from the branch closures carried out in late 2017 and from combining and simplifying management and support team structures. This improved cost performance offset a modest reduction in gross margins, primarily driven by change in business mix, with strong wholesale revenues, and increased promotional activity to underpin the proposition in branches. LAROCE increased by 2ppt, to 11% reflecting the higher profits on a stable capital base. Operational performance Improvements to branch stock range and depth, and increasing product availability through the supply chain to 98% has improved credibility with customers. A catalogue with 12,000 SKUs was launched, broadening customer awareness of the ranges available, and providing visible, competitive pricing. A trial to introduce a greater range of electrical products across 13 branches, reflecting the increasing role of electrical work required within domestic plumbing projects, was successful, and further implants are planned for 2019. Bathroom showroom ranges have been modernised and updated across the 240-branch showroom network, combined with a more focused drive to interact with end customers

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2019 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)