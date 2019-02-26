

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L) reported that its profit before tax increased by 13% to 1.09 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 from 966.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 280.8 pence compared to 243.1 pence.



For 2018, revenues increased by 4% to 3.74 billion pounds. The Group delivered 16,449 new homes to customers across the UK, an increase of 406 new homes compared with last year.



Separately, Persimmon plc announced that David Jenkinson has been appointed Group Chief Executive with immediate effect. Dave was appointed interim CEO in November 2018. Dave has been with Persimmon in a number of roles for 22 years, most recently as Group Managing Director.



The Board announced the payment of 125 pence per share as an interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2018 to be paid on 29 March to shareholders on the register on 8 March 2019. Also, the Board recommended to shareholders the annual payment of 110 pence per share will be made on 2 July 2019 as a final dividend with respect to the financial year ended 31 December 2018 to shareholders on the register on 14 June 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX