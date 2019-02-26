

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defence company Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) Tuesday said its underlying earnings expectations for the year remain unchanged. Group underlying margin is expected to be ahead of last year, delivering underlying earnings in line with current market expectations and slightly higher than last year.



In its trading update, the company said it continues to make good progress and grow its business across three key markets of defence, aerial emergency services and nuclear.



The company said its margin performance has been helped by a continued contribution from continuous cost reduction programme and profit contribution from Holdfast (RSME) joint venture.



Group underlying revenue for the year would be around 5.2 billion pounds, down from 5.36 billion pounds last year. In addition to the major QEC contract step down and the disposal and exits from small non-core businesses already reported, there have been further disposals and exits in the second half as it continues to focus the business.



Rail business has seen lower activity as the firm entered the transition period to new contract earlier than expected, while South African business has been impacted by delayed power station outages.



Further, the company said the UK exiting the EU has resulted in additional costs as it restructure aerial emergency services businesses to comply with European operating requirements. There is a one-off tax cost of around 10 million pounds this year, and estimatesadditional ongoing costs related to the operation of the new structures to be around 10 million pounds per year.



Order book and pipeline remains strong at around 32 billion pounds.



