A year of contrasts as stocks and M&A slump, but venture financing and IPOs remain strong

Macroeconomic trends in Q4 wiped out biopharma's stock market gains from earlier in 2018, with the S&P Pharmaceuticals Index the only major biopharma index to finish the year in the black. M&A and product licensing volumes were also down, despite notable deals such as Takeda's $64bn acquisition of Shire and Bristol-Myers Squibb's $1bn payment to Nektar. Deal-making slowed in the medtech sector too, with fewer acquisitions closed and a corresponding decrease in venture investment rounds.

Falling share prices in Q4 turned a 15% nine-month climb for the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index into a 9% year-end decline, while the S&P Pharmaceuticals Index only managed a 5% gain.

M&A activity hit its lowest level since 2009, with 173 total deals; licensing activity also dropped from 2017 levels by both deal count (112) and value measures ($4.94bn).

The total value of medtech M&A deals came to $27.4bn, a precipitous decline from 2017's figure of nearly $100bn.

Conversely, 2018 was a banner year for venture financing, with $16.8bn invested in drug development start-ups. Biotech IPOs set new records, with two of the biggest flotations Moderna and Allogene occurring in the final months of the year. Medtech IPOs also flourished in the fourth quarter, giving the smaller players a welcome cash injection. The FDA set records as well, with 62 novel drugs approved, and managed a slight reduction in average approval times.

37 drug developers raised over $100m in financing, more than double the number in 2017.

Biotech IPOs raised a record $7.23bn, with the average amount raised tipping over $100m for the first time.

A total of $695m was raised by device companies going public in the fourth quarter, more than any other three-month period since Vantage started tracking medtech listings in 2013.

started tracking medtech listings in 2013. The FDA's 2018 class of novel drugs is forecast to sell $24bn by 2023, including new migraine drugs Aimovig, Emgality and Ajovy; Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic Onpattro; and 17 new cancer drugs.

"The progress of biopharma and medtech companies last year paints a mixed picture," said Amy Brown, co-author of the Vantage Pharma, Biotech and Medtech 2018 in Review report. "However, there are signs of health, if the industry is able to capitalize on them."

