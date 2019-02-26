Leading Digital Streaming Service teams with Vindicia CashBox to maximize growth and enhance the user purchasing experience

Todayat Mobile World Congress, Vindicia, an Amdocs company (NASDAQ: DOX) and a leader in business-to-consumer digital services monetization, announced that Eros Now, a cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, has selected Vindicia CashBox to enhance consumer experience. Through this alliance Vindicia CashBox will help in accelerating the subscriber growth of Eros Now around the world.

Eros Now offers a vast library of over 12,000 Indian films, music videos, TV shows, original web-series and short-format content to more than 142 million registered users and 15.9 million paying subscribers. The platform delivers the best blockbuster movies in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Punjabi as well as Indian music, music videos, high-end digital original series and the recently launched Eros Now Quickie, a new short-form content segment.

Commenting on the strategic alliance, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO Eros Digital, said, "Eros Now has been a front-runner with its technological advancement and the only Indian player to have global reach. This alliance with Vindicia will enhance the consumer experience and offer seamless transaction capabilities. With changing consumer dynamics, the association will also help to provide subscriber intelligence that will bring business agility to continuously boost the overall video watching experience, thus driving consumer retention, global connecting and increasing subscriber growth."

"With the continued and growing traction of our media business in the Asia Pacific region, we are thrilled that Eros Now has selected Vindicia CashBox to support all aspects of their digital subscription business requirements," said Darcy Antonellis, head of Media, Amdocs. "With the implementation of CashBox, Eros Now can immediately start to reallocate resources from digital services monetization to more strategic areas as they expand their offerings both within India and internationally, enabling them to more effectively sign up new customers and retain existing ones."

As a leading provider in the entertainment technology space, Amdocs continues to execute on its media strategy, helping its customers deliver premium content services across multiple channels and capture a leading position in the digital economy. Vindicia CashBox is an extension of this industry leadership and addresses the demands of OTT and Internet companies to provide enhanced digital experiences while also driving higher subscription revenue growth.

Vindicia CashBox is a SaaS-based digital subscription platform for digital goods that accelerates business growth via data-driven insights, improved customer acquisition and extreme ease of use for subscribers. Other benefits include scalability and reliability; big data and AI-based analysis; go-to-market flexibility; international and multiple payment options; and finance, tax and anti-fraud capabilities.

About Vindicia

Vindicia, an Amdocs company, offers comprehensive subscription management solutions along with subscription insights that help businesses acquire and retain more customers. Providing much more than just a billing and payments system, the company's SaaS-based subscription management platform combines big data and AI-based analysis, strategic consulting and proprietary retention technology. Vindicia provides its clients with more recurring revenue, more customer data, deeper insights, and greater value throughout the entire subscriber lifecycle. That's why they call us the Subscription People. To learn more visit www.vindicia.com.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry's dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 142 million registered users and 15.9 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment. Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19, 2019.

