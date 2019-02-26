Demonstrations to include a LoRa-enabled smart building solution to improve efficiency and predictive maintenance

Embedded World - Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, will be demonstrating its LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) at Embedded World 2019 in Nuremburg, Germany. In Booth 3-749, Hall 3, Semtech will exhibit multiple demonstrations including embedding LoRa-based sensors to remotely monitor doors, windows and rooms for open/closed status and occupancy.

"Millions of end devices running on Semtech's LoRa Technology were deployed in 2018, connecting a plethora of 'Things' to the Cloud to enable smarter solutions worldwide," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "The continued deployment of LoRa-based solutions and growth of the ecosystem present LoRa Technology as the proven platform of choice for IoT solutions. In our demonstrations at Embedded World, Semtech plans to empower companies to further create and deploy smarter solutions with LoRa Technology."

The demonstrations at Embedded World provide an example of how LoRa Technology can be used to collect data from LoRa-enabled sensors up to 30 miles. Real-time analysis of the data is presented on a graphical dashboard to show the facility manager conditions throughout one or more buildings, and measure a favorable return on investment (ROI) for each. First launched by Semtech for private and public networks in 2013, LoRa Technology is utilized to solve some of the biggest connectivity challenges in multiple industries including smart building, smart cities, smart supply chain and logistics, smart utility metering, and smart agriculture.

About Semtech's LoRa Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

