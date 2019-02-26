

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc. (CRDA.L) reported that its profit before tax on an IFRS basis for the year ended 31 December 2018 rose to 317.8 million pounds from 314.1 million pounds last year.



Steve Foots, Croda's Chief Executive Officer said, 'Looking ahead, whilst global market conditions remain challenging, we continue to invest for the future and are confident that our strategy of Growing the Core and Stretching the Growth will deliver further progress in 2019.'



The profit after tax for the year on an IFRS basis was 238.3 million pounds, compared to 236.7 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share grew to 181.4 pence from 180.8 pence last year.



Adjusted operating profit rose by 3.1% to 342.5 million pounds from last year. On a constant currency basis, adjusted operating profit increased by 5.8%, and by 7.5% before the impact of losses incurred on recent technology acquisitions.



The growth in adjusted operating profit in constant currency was driven by organic growth and improved product mix across the Core Business, with all sectors seeing profit increase. Performance Technologies increased profit by 15.0%, the third consecutive year of double digit percentage profit growth.



Sales in reported currency grew by 1.0% to 1.39 billion pounds from the prior year. In constant currency, sales rose by 2.9%. Acquisitions, including IonPhasE and Plant Impact, added 0.6% to sales growth.



The company noted that its board has decided to cease issuing quarterly trading updates from 2019 onwards, given developing market practice. Routine updates will occur as part of the half year and full year results, normally in July and February each year.



