

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc.(RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) announced Tuesday the appointment of Charlotte Jones as Chief Financial Officer, who is expected to take up the position by summer 2019.



Jones is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L).



Jones replaces Scott Egan who moved to become CEO of RSA's UK & International Division on February 5. She will serve on the Board as an Executive Director, reporting to Group CEO Stephen Hester.



Jones is currently a non-Executive Director of RSA and member of the Group Audit and Board Risk Committees. Her executive role is as CFO of Jupiter Fund Management plc, which she will leave to take up her new role at RSA.



Separately, Jupiter announced that Jones has informed the Board of her intention to step down as CFO and as a Director of the Company in order to take up the position of CFO at RSA Insurance. She has been a non-executive board director of RSA since April 1, 2018.



At Jupiter, She will remain in her role until August 2019, or such earlier date as may be agreed subsequently, and is focused on the delivery of the Company's full year results on March 1, 2019.



The search for a new CFO has now begun and a further update will be issued as and when appropriate.



