

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) and MSD Inc., known as Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) inside the U.S. and Canada, on Tuesday announced positive results from the Phase III POLO trial, saying that the trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival or PFS.



The companies noted that results from the POLO trial showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in PFS with Lynparza (olaparib) compared to placebo. The safety and tolerability profile of Lynparza was consistent with previous trials.



POLO is a randomised, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial exploring the efficacy of Lynparza tablets as 1st-line maintenance monotherapy in patients with germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas (pancreatic cancer) whose disease has not progressed on platinum-based chemotherapy.



Jose? Baselga, Executive Vice President, Research and Development, Oncology, said, 'This is the first positive Phase III trial of any PARP inhibitor in germline BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer, a devastating disease with critical unmet need. The results of POLO provide further evidence of the clinical benefit of Lynparza across a variety of BRCA-mutated tumour types. We will discuss these results with global health authorities as soon as possible.'



AstraZeneca and MSD plan to present the full data from the trial at a forthcoming medical meeting.



