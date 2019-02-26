Financial Crime Compliance Authority Jason Holt Joins Exiger as EMEA Regional Leader

Former BAML Head of International Financial Crimes Compliance Joins Global Regulatory and Financial Crime, Risk and Compliance Leader

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the leader in technology-enabled regulatory, financial crime, risk and compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Holt as Managing Director and EMEA Regional Leader. Jason, who brings a wealth of experience in financial crime compliance (FCC), has spent most of his 25-year career managing FCC functions at some of the world's largest financial institutions, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Chase and Barclays.

Jason, based in London, will drive Exiger's mission to transform the way organisations solve their most complex regulatory challenges. Under his leadership, Exiger plans to expand its impact in the EMEA region, focusing on how financial institutions and corporations achieve a sustainable compliance environment through tech-enabled solutions that leverage unparalleled expertise.

"Jason's appointment demonstrates our commitment to offering our clients unparalleled experience mitigating the biggest and most complex challenges in financial crime compliance," says Robert Viteretti, President, Exiger Advisory. "We are excited to welcome Jason and look forward to introducing him to our clients around the world."

Jason is stepping into a role most recently held by Lisa Osofsky, who was named Director of the UK's Serious Fraud Office last June.

"Regulators, senior management and other stakeholders are continuously increasing their expectations of financial crime compliance, and with good reason," says Jason Holt. "It's imperative that financial institutions respond in kind, deploying financial crime subject matter experts alongside disruptive technology-enabled solutions. Exiger is in the best position to offer this combination, and I am looking forward to working with our clients to bring about a more effective, sustainable and cost-efficient compliance environment."

Over the course of his career, Jason has overseen some of the largest and most sophisticated anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud investigations. In addition, he has managed major remediation projects relating to AML, anti-corruption and sanctions and successfully navigated numerous regulatory exams.

Jason has also been active in shaping the future of FCC standards. He has participated in multiple forums and committees, including the Wolfsberg Group and the British Bankers' Association (now UK Finance). He started his career as a Specialist Financial Investigator at the Metropolitan Police Service's Economic and Specialist Crime Command.

About Exiger

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities. Exiger works with clients worldwide to assist them in effectively managing their critical challenges while developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programs needed to create a sustainable compliance environment. A global authority on regulatory compliance, the company also oversees some of the world's most complex court-appointed and voluntary monitorships in the private and public sectors. Exiger has four principal business units being: Exiger Advisory; Exiger Diligence ; Exiger Government Services; and Exiger Tech, including AI-based automated due diligence solutions DDIQ and Insight 3PM . Exiger operates through offices in New York City, Silver Spring (DC Metro), Toronto, Vancouver, London, Bucharest, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Contacts

Europe

Laurence Reid

Exiger Limited

+44 (0) 207 516 5954

lreid@exiger.com

Americas

Dana Mirman

Mark Allen & Co.

+1 917 583 0777

dana@markallenco.com

Kody Gurfein

Exiger LLC

+1 212 455 9408

kgurfein@exiger.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/378374/Exiger_Logo.jpg

