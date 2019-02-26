Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in

which such distribution would be unlawful.

Elisa Corporation

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Philippe Bradshaw, TEL: +442070855213) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Elisa Corporation Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR300m Description: 7yr Fixed Rate Bond, XS1953833750 Stabilising Manager(s) Danske Bank NatWest Markets Plc Nordea (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) OP Corporate Bank Offer price: 99.26

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

