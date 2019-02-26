Premier Israeli CBD Company Provacan Launches Its New Website

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to increase the accessibility of cannabis-based products to UK residents, top-rated British/Israeli CBD oil company Provacan has announced the launch of its newly designed UK online store.

"We're incredibly honoured and proud to be able to offer our complete range of CBD oil tinctures to citizens across the UK on our new and improved website," says Provacan CEO Clifton Flack. "For years, our team has been committed to the development of a reliable, high-quality hemp extract that is available without the need for a prescription."

The news comes at a convenient time for UK residents interested in the therapeutic use of cannabis, as the newly-approved Medical Marijuana Program has failed to gain significant traction in the nation.

"Our goal with Provacan CBD has largely been two-fold," explains Flack. "On the one hand, we wanted to extract and manufacture the highest possible grade of CBD products. On the other hand, we wanted to ensure that these products were available to all UK residents in an easy and accessible manner - not just a select few who had access to specialist healthcare providers."

Since Provacan products are extracted from hemp rather than marijuana, they comply with guidelines under both the CTA (Cannabis Trades Association) and the MHRA - and are thus legal throughout the United Kingdom (and many other parts of Europe). Furthermore, independently-tested lab reports are available for all Provacan CBD products, meaning users no longer have to be wary of what's actually in the CBD oil they're taking.

As a division of Israeli-based CiiTECH Research Group, the Provacan development team has worked side by side with cannabis researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem - an institution regarded by many as one of the top cannabis research institutes in the world.

"We're right in there with them," Flack proclaims. "We're in the laboratories, we're analysing HPLC reports, we're testing for quality, we're examining and re-examining cannabinoid profiles on the hemp we're using." All of that pure CBD goodness is then nicely packaged and offered to the public - and that is exactly what the new website is for.

The redesigned site offers quick and easy access to essential information and features while offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's core products, value proposition and overall client benefits. The new website also has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission to provide its customers all the information they need to make an educated decision when buying their CBD.

Visit the NEW official Provacan CBD store at https://provacan.co.uk/

