Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S DETAILS

Simon Emeny, Chief Executive of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has been appointed Non-Executive Director of WH Smith plc with effect from 26 February 2019.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of LR 9.6.14

Enquiries to:

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

26 February 2019