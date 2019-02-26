Lori Chmura, CEO of Dune Medical Devices, maker of the successful MarginProbe device, is scheduled to present at the 1st Sachs "Go For Israel" Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 26th at 3:15 p.m. CET at the Hilton Zurich Airport, Zurich, Switzerland.

Dune Medical Devices is a commercial-stage company revolutionizing tissue characterization technology in breast cancer surgery, diagnosis and targeted treatment with its proprietary Radio-Frequency Spectroscopy Technology (RFST). Dune's first commercial product, MarginProbe, in routine commercial use in 70 hospitals and in over 18,000 surgeries in the US and Israel, has been proven to identify positive margins during breast conservation surgery, enabling surgeons to immediately remove additional microscopic residual cancer, thereby reducing the need for repeat surgeries. In the UK the NHS is conducting a 10 center randomized controlled trial, while in Israel, MarginProbe is already used during 22% of all lumpectomy surgeries.

Dune is entering a phase of commercial growth and expansion of its RFST platform to establish RFST data as a unique tissue biomarker that provides information complementary to molecular (e.g., genomic) biomarkers for optimal personalized treatment selection and adoption of new therapies. The development of the RFST platform is partially funded by the Horizon 2020 grant Dune received in 2016.

About Dune Medical Devices

"Imagine not having to wonder, did we get it all?"

At Dune Medical Devices, we believe in reducing the anxiety that waiting for pathology results places on a patient and their families. Our solutions, which are developed on a first-of-its-kind RF Spectroscopy platform, can differentiate cancerous from healthy tissue based on electromagnetic properties, making it possible for patients and physicians to answer the question, "did we get it all?" For more info: dunemedical.com

