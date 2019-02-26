sprite-preloader
26.02.2019 | 10:07
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, February 26

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:26 February 2019

Name of applicant:Pacific Assets Trust plc
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:15 August 2018To:25 February 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:8,934,838
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:8,934,838

Name of contact:Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3008 4913

