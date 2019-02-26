MWC19 Barcelona, the world's largest event dedicated to mobile technology, convenes 25 28 February, 2019 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona.

Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for MWC19 Barcelona and will be located on-site in the Media Village (CC4). Listed below is the exhibitor news recap through Feb. 25.

02/25/2019 11:00 PM

Taoglas Launches New iDAS Antennas to Boost Indoor Connectivity

02/25/2019 10:29 PM

Accenture Wins GLOMO Award for Virtual Reality Mobile Application

02/25/2019 10:00 PM

Skyworks Launches Sky5 LiTE for Universal 5G Deployments

02/25/2019 09:59 PM

Accenture Launches Applied Intelligence Platform to Help Clients Use Artificial Intelligence without Need for Deep Data Science Expertise

02/25/2019 09:56 PM

New IoT Vulnerabilities Illustrate Risks of Connected Devices

02/25/2019 09:00 PM

Vodafone and M87 Enable 4G Devices to Use Fast 5G Networks

02/25/2019 10:32 AM

Taoglas Launches 5G NR Beam-steering Gateway Antennas

02/25/2019 09:00 AM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Continental Launch Blockchain-Based Data Monetization Platform

02/25/2019 08:05 AM

Mobile World Congress 2019 to be held Feb 25 28, 2019, in Barcelona, ES

02/25/2019 08:00 AM

Keysight Technologies Showcases End-to-End 5G Test Solutions at MWC Barcelona, Reinforcing Global Leadership in All Mobile Ecosystems

02/25/2019 07:37 AM

Turkey's Search Engine Yaani Introduces Navigation and E-mail Services

02/25/2019 07:30 AM

Visa Global Study Identifies Key Success Factors To Improve Daily Travel, Creating Smarter, More Efficient Cities

02/25/2019 07:19 AM

Hytera Debuts at MWC Barcelona 2019 With Next-generation P-LTE Convergence Communications Solution

02/25/2019 06:00 AM

Samsung SDS and VMware to Team Up to Lead Digital Workspace Innovation

02/25/2019 05:58 AM

Network Intelligence and Automation Company Kenmei Technologies Closes European Deal with Tier 1 Mobile Operator Group

02/25/2019 05:34 AM

Oral-B's NEW AI-Brush Knows More About Brushing Styles Than Anyone on The Planet

02/25/2019 05:05 AM

CENTRiC Launches Pop-Up Selfie Camera Smartphone 'S1' with Pump Express Technology at MWC 2019

02/25/2019 05:02 AM

Ericsson and Inseego Partner to Make 5G NR Networks Real

02/25/2019 05:00 AM

Trend Micro New Offering Enables Telecom Provides to Push a Security Layer Across Users' Digital Life

02/25/2019 05:00 AM

SK Telecom and Comcast Spectacor Announce Global Esports Joint Venture

02/25/2019 05:00 AM

Cloudify Spire Helps Telcos and Enterprises Conquer the Edge without Falling Off

02/25/2019 05:00 AM

Tech Mahindra Launches "netOps.ai" to Accelerate 5G Adoption for Communication Service Providers

02/25/2019 04:57 AM

INNFOS Intelligent Robot XR1 Revealed at MWC

02/25/2019 04:40 AM

02/25/2019 04:26 AM

McAfee Mobile Threat Report Unveils 550% Increase in Consumer Security Risks Connected to Fake and Malicious Apps in Second Half of 2018

02/25/2019 04:17 AM

NanoLock Collaborates with Micron to Offer Flash-to-Cloud Management Solution for Security of IoT Devices

02/25/2019 04:09 AM

Two out of Five Digital Households Worldwide at Cyber Risk, Avast Reveals

02/25/2019 03:56 AM

Samsung and Sprint Deploy 5G New Radio (NR) Solutions in Preparation for Commercial 5G Service Roll Out

02/25/2019 03:05 AM

Husqvarna Launches AI Enabled Robotic Mower with AWD

02/25/2019 03:00 AM

Packet Announces Edge Access Program to Accelerate Use Cases

02/25/2019 03:00 AM

MATRIXX Software Continues Growth and Accelerated Customer Adoption

02/25/2019 02:26 AM

Türk Telekom and McAfee Offer Customers Digital Parenting Solution to Protect Families Online

02/25/2019 02:23 AM

McAfee and Samsung Extend Partnership to Secure Galaxy S10 Smartphones

02/25/2019 02:00 AM

Sequans' Monarch LTE-M Technology Certified for Use on Telstra

02/25/2019 01:00 AM

Avnet Announces First Solution with LTE-M Connectivity that Provides AI and Security at the Edge

02/25/2019 12:37 AM

Fit-tech (Fitness Technology) Company 'Allblanc' Attends 'MWC 2019 4YFN' to Exhibit Its Healthcare Fitness Smart Mirror

02/25/2019 12:01 AM

microSD Express The Fastest Memory Card for Mobile Devices

02/25/2019 12:01 AM

Xperi Announces 3D Face Recognition and 3D Relighting Technologies Will Be Featured in the New LG G8ThinQ Smartphone

02/25/2019 12:00 AM

Arm and Vodafone Commit to Work Together to Simplify Internet of Things (IoT) Deployment

02/25/2019 12:00 AM

Silver Peak Expands Global Partnership with Tech Mahindra; Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Edge Platform to Power New Managed SD-WAN Services

02/25/2019 12:00 AM

HARMAN Showcases The Next Evolution of Connected Solutions at MWC 2019

02/25/2019 12:00 AM

Western Digital Unveils World's Fastest 1TB UHS-I microSD Card

02/25/2019 12:00 AM

Radisys Unveils New Advanced Speech Recognition Support for Enhanced In-Call Speech Services

02/25/2019 12:00 AM

Telensa Announces Smart City Sensor Devices for the Urban Data Project to be Powered by Qualcomm Technologies Chipsets

02/24/2019 11:45 PM

Sony Redefines Its Smartphone Vision with the New Flagship Xperia 1 Which Delivers Creative Entertainment Experiences with Unprecedented Professional-Grade Technologies

02/24/2019 11:30 PM

PCTEL Accelerates Path to 5G with Enhanced Test Tools and CBRS Antennas

02/24/2019 11:05 PM

Syniverse and CloudMinds Technology Announce Partnership to Offer Global AI and Robotic Services for Enterprises

02/24/2019 11:00 PM

Trustonic and Huawei Disrupt Application Shielding Market with Partnership to Introduce First Multi-TEE Security Platform for Mobile App Developers

02/24/2019 11:00 PM

New Technologies Driving New Conversations on Payments and Demands for Access

02/24/2019 11:00 PM

Alef Mobitech Announces 11 Million Active MOBILE EDGE Subscribers

02/24/2019 11:00 PM

New GSMA Study: 5G to Account for 15% of Global Mobile Industry by 2025 as 5G Network Launches Accelerate

02/24/2019 11:00 PM

Turkcell CEO Named as Winner of 2019 GSMA Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry

02/24/2019 10:30 PM

Asavie IoT Connect Service Now Available on AWS Marketplace to Expedite Enterprise IoT Projects

02/24/2019 10:30 PM

Asavie Continues Expansion in IoT Market with Addition of New US Operator

02/24/2019 10:01 PM

Edgecore Networks, TIP, and Partners Demonstrate DCSG-Odyssey Cell Site Gateway at MWC 2019

02/24/2019 10:01 PM

Edgecore Networks Announces General Availability of Cassini Open Packet Transponder

02/24/2019 10:00 PM

Rakuten Selects NEC's and Netcracker's Next-Generation Digital Customer and Business Solutions With Automated Operations to Support Its New Mobile Network

02/24/2019 10:00 PM

Telefónica UK Selects Netcracker's End-to-End BSS/OSS Suite

02/24/2019 10:00 PM

Netcracker Showcases Digital Transformation Success at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/24/2019 10:00 PM

Skyworks Unveils Breakthrough Sky5 Ultra Platform

02/24/2019 10:00 PM

Sierra Wireless Unveils Industry's First 5G M.2 Module Sample with mmWave Support at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/24/2019 10:00 PM

Mavenir Selected by Partner (Israel) for Next Generation Network

02/24/2019 09:36 PM

AIStorm Introduces Real-Time AI-in-Sensor Solutions for Driver Assistance, Mobile Handsets, Cameras, and IoT

02/24/2019 09:00 PM

Syntonic Releases New Mobile Services in its Award-Winning Revenue Generation Platform

02/24/2019 09:00 PM

MWC 2019: Intel Showcases New Products and Partnerships Accelerating the 5G Revolution

02/24/2019 09:00 PM

TDK sensors enhance the new purpose-built Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform for consumer, enterprise and industrial robot manufacturers and developers

02/24/2019 09:00 PM

Analogix Introduces ANX7451 Second Generation 10G USB-C Re-timer for Smartphones

02/24/2019 09:00 PM

Smith Micro Introduces ViewSpotTM Platform for Improving the Mobile Device Demo Experience in Retail Stores

02/24/2019 09:00 PM

Smartphone cameras get boost from TDK's new image stabilization software controller, designed for Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms

02/24/2019 09:00 PM

Intel Announces Next-Generation Acceleration Card to Deliver 5G

02/24/2019 09:00 PM

Skyworks and Intel Co-Develop Advanced 5G System Solutions

02/24/2019 06:00 PM

Hytera Launches P-LTE MCS Solution at MWC Barcelona 2019

02/24/2019 04:00 PM

Silicon Mitus to Demonstrate Innovation on the Mobile Platform at MWC Barcelona 2019

02/24/2019 02:34 PM

PanomorphEYE Development Kit Now Available for Pre-Order

02/24/2019 02:30 PM

PTC to Accelerate Industrial Adoption of Mixed Reality with Support for Microsoft HoloLens 2

02/24/2019 10:04 AM

Lifecell's DO 1440 Strategy Transforms the Telecom Industry

02/24/2019 09:26 AM

Huawei Launches Smart Products at MWC 2019, Reaffirms Commitment to 5G Era

02/23/2019 05:27 PM

Aptilo Networks to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/23/2019 04:00 PM

Telna Launches New eSIM Solution at MWC Barcelona 2019

02/22/2019 08:08 AM

Scale Computing Delivers Edge Solutions for Distributed Enterprise Infrastructure at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/22/2019 05:13 AM

Lenovo Data Center Group Delivers Broad Edge Computing Portfolio, Expands Investments in IoT

02/22/2019 01:30 AM

MWC19 Barcelona Exhibitor Profiles

02/22/2019 01:15 AM

Titan IC Talk High Speed Content Inspection at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/21/2019 03:00 PM

Blue Danube Systems Coherent Massive MIMO Delivers Industry's Highest Capacity Gains in Multiple Commercial Networks

02/21/2019 02:43 PM

Inseego Demonstrates 5G NR Leadership at 2019 Mobile World Congress

02/21/2019 02:11 PM

Samsung Unveils Next-Generation RF Chipsets for 5G Base Stations at MWC 2019

02/21/2019 02:00 PM

Blue Danube Systems Expands Operations in India and Welcomes Sundeep Raina to the Global Sales Management Team

02/21/2019 12:00 PM

Blue Danube Systems Enhances BeamPlanner Software Including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Capabilities

02/21/2019 09:53 AM

Zinwave Announces 5G Ready Architecture at Mobile World Congress

02/21/2019 09:03 AM

Quuppa Demonstrates Advanced Location System at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/21/2019 08:32 AM

Pivotal Commware to Conduct Live Demos of Holographic Beam Forming to Solve Critical 5G Challenges at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/21/2019 07:07 AM

Tangoe Examines Key Tech Trends at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/21/2019 06:00 AM

EMnify and 1NCE Disrupt the Global IoT Connectivity Market

02/21/2019 06:00 AM

NETSCOUT Accelerates the 5G Transformation Opportunity for Service Providers

02/21/2019 06:00 AM

Headway's Technology Smadex Distinguished for Exceptional App Marketing Performance

02/21/2019 06:00 AM

NTT DATA Launches Advanced 3D Digital Map Package for 5G Network Planning

02/21/2019 05:50 AM

MaxLinear and Comcores Complete Interoperability Testing for First Commercially Available 5G RAN Transceivers with JESD204C

02/21/2019 05:45 AM

MaxLinear and SWR Technology Announce Through-Window Wireless Solution for 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Broadband Access

02/21/2019 05:40 AM

MaxLinear to Showcase New RF Solutions and Broad Semiconductor Portfolio for 5G Networks at MWC 2019

02/21/2019 05:35 AM

MaxLinear Launches Quad-RF Transceivers with Widest Bandwidth and Lowest Power for 5G Wireless Infrastructure

02/21/2019 05:00 AM

NimbeLink and Polte Team Up on Location Technologies for IoT Asset Tracking

02/21/2019 05:00 AM

Radisys Brings Open Network Disruption to MWC 2019

02/21/2019 05:00 AM

CSG Expands Relationship with Atlantic Broadband to Help Enhance the Customer Experience

02/21/2019 05:00 AM

Kontron Communications Completes Acquisition of Inocybe and Launches New Strategic Vision

02/21/2019 05:00 AM

Nimb Selects Sierra Wireless Ready-to-Connect Modules to Transform Personal Safety Wearables

02/21/2019 05:00 AM

Ixia, a Keysight Business, Launches Scalable 5G User Equipment Emulation Solution

02/21/2019 04:00 AM

Xperi Corporation to Showcase Latest Technologies at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/21/2019 02:56 AM

NexPlayer and NUNC Power Vienna State Opera Tizen App

02/21/2019 02:14 AM

SBC Youth Entrepreneurship School to Exhibit Competent Korean Startups Technology at the MWC 2019

02/21/2019 02:00 AM

emporia Showcases Four Products at Mobile World Congress

02/21/2019 01:00 AM

New GSMA Report Highlights Global Role of Intelligent Connectivity

02/21/2019 01:00 AM

GSMA: Low Power Mobile IoT Networks Now Available from All Leading IoT Operators Worldwide

02/21/2019 12:15 AM

IDEMIA, Infineon and pmdtechnologies Are Partnering to Provide an End-to-End 3D Face Recognition Solution

02/20/2019 11:58 PM

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/20/2019 11:00 PM

Business Finland to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/20/2019 11:00 PM

Demos, Product Launches and More Finland's Minister of Transport and Communications to Open Finland Pavilion in MWC19 Barcelona

02/20/2019 01:00 PM

Sierra Wireless showcases customer innovations and technology advances at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/20/2019 11:55 AM

Wind River to Showcase Edge Cloud Compute Applications at Mobile World Congress

02/20/2019 08:33 AM

Keysight Technologies Assists Motorola Mobility to Commercialize First 5G NR Mobile Device

02/20/2019 08:10 AM

Continual to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/20/2019 08:00 AM

Continual and HERE Technologies Collaborate to Improve Connected Mobility

02/20/2019 07:18 AM

Made in India Brand CENTRiC to Launch Its New Generation of Smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/20/2019 06:00 AM

Syniverse Provides 5G Roaming and Immediate Global Coverage with Open Connectivity Complete

02/20/2019 06:00 AM

Veea to Launch VeeaHub Pro Series Next Generation Edge Computing Platform at MWC Barcelona

02/20/2019 05:25 AM

Accuver Delivers 5G NR Field Testing Data Analysis Solution to a Leading Tier-1 US Mobile Carrier and RAN Vendor

02/20/2019 05:00 AM

New LTE-M Module for Orange's Live Booster Program is Powered by Sequans Monarch Technology

02/20/2019 05:00 AM

Tier-one Service Provider in Asia Selects for Trial Radisys' Software-Defined Passive Optical Network (SD-PON) Framework

02/20/2019 04:00 AM

F5 Enables 5G Services with New Solutions for Service Providers

02/19/2019 11:30 PM

Scania's New Intelligent C-me Vest on Display at MWC Barcelona by Imagimob and Light Flex

02/19/2019 11:00 PM

Skyworks Collaborates with MediaTek on Innovative 5G Platform

02/19/2019 08:00 PM

Nanusens Nano-Sensor Technology Increases Battery Life of Earbuds by up to 20%

02/19/2019 12:28 PM

Join Kinetic Technologies at MWC 2019 for a Preview of Leading Mobile Power Management and Wireless Charging Solutions

02/19/2019 06:00 AM

Libelium and Ericsson Launch First NB-IoT Developer Kits

02/19/2019 05:10 AM

Hytera PoC Radios and Solutions Expand Your Options for Go-everywhere Communications

02/19/2019 04:45 AM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launches Platform to Unleash Real-Time Processing at the Telecommunications Edge

02/19/2019 12:00 AM

In Another Industry First, Spark Connected Launches New Wireless Power Solution for 5G Networks at MWC 2019

02/19/2019 12:00 AM

The O-RAN Alliance Announces New Open Fronthaul Specification, Demos and Industry Event at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/18/2019 11:05 PM

CommScope Collaborates with Nokia on Passive-Active Antenna

02/18/2019 10:59 PM

Accenture Helps Metro de Madrid Balance Energy Efficiency and Passenger Comfort with AI-Based Self-Learning Ventilation System

02/15/2019 10:00 AM

IP Infusion to Showcase Multi-vendor Disaggregated Networking Solutions for BGP Peering, DCSG and OOPT at Industry Events

02/15/2019 09:20 AM

Vapor IO Presents Edgecon Barcelona 2019: Uniting the Top Execs in Edge Computing Alongside Mobile World Congress

02/15/2019 05:00 AM

Daatrics Selects Sequans' Monarch to Power Neebo Baby Wearable

02/15/2019 02:26 AM

Energizer Mobile to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/14/2019 08:00 AM

Keysight, AT&T, Anokiwave, Ball Corporation and Xilinx Achieve Key Industry Milestone, Accelerating Development of Open RAN 5G Networks

02/14/2019 05:00 AM

Sequans Works with STMicroelectronics to Deliver LTE-M/NB-IoT Connected MCU Solutions

02/14/2019 05:00 AM

Kaloom Introduces Cloud Edge Fabric for Distributed Edge Data Centers

02/14/2019 05:00 AM

CXR Networks to Showcase Carrier Ethernet and Optical Network Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/14/2019 01:55 AM

IDEMIA invites MWC19 visitors to the ARENA Experience (February 25 28, 2019 in Barcelona)

02/14/2019 01:10 AM

Tango Networks Unveils Kinetic Cloud Mobile-X, Industry's First Global Private Mobile Network Service for Enterprises

02/14/2019 01:00 AM

Energizer P18K Pop: The Smartphone with the Most Powerful Battery on the Market

02/13/2019 02:00 PM

AutoAir 5G Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Test Bed Goes Live

02/13/2019 09:00 AM

Automotive Edge Computing Consortium Presents "Driving Data to the Edge" at MWC19

02/13/2019 06:37 AM

Edgewater Wireless, Global Tech Leaders Featured in 5G Connectivity Demonstration Video

02/13/2019 06:31 AM

NanoLock and Micron to Demonstrate Flash-to-Cloud Management for IoT Security at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/12/2019 08:35 AM

IDEMIA and Kudelski Group Launch Global Partnership to Simplify IoT Connectivity and Security

02/12/2019 01:00 AM

Accelerating Digital Service Innovation

02/11/2019 08:00 AM

Keysight Technologies to Showcase Test Solutions that Accelerate 5G, IoT Device and Network Innovation at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/11/2019 08:00 AM

ams Showcases How Sensor Solutions Enable "Intelligent Connectivity" at MWC 2019

02/11/2019 05:00 AM

Media Alert: A10 Networks to Share 5G Security Insights and Strategy at MWC Barcelona 2019

02/11/2019 04:00 AM

ABBYY Expands Global Access to Its AI-enabling Technologies During Q4 2018

02/07/2019 06:30 AM

Filtronic Ships 25k E-band Transceiver Modules Targeting 5G Backhaul

02/07/2019 05:05 AM

INWIT and CommScope Enhance Mobile Connectivity for Italy's Busy Venues and Historical Landmarks

02/07/2019 04:00 AM

ABBYY to Showcase Real-Time AI-Enabled Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2019

02/06/2019 06:00 AM

Join MACOM at Mobile World Congress 2019 to Learn More About our 5G Portfolio

02/05/2019 06:00 AM

Kontakt.io and Mist Systems Partner to Simplify Deployments and Management of End-to-end IoT Solutions

02/05/2019 05:05 AM

New Antennas from CommScope Address Efficiency and Path to 5G

02/05/2019 02:16 AM

Rohde & Schwarz to Showcase R&S INTRA at MWC19 Barcelona

02/05/2019 01:00 AM

GSMA Innovation City Returns To MWC19 Showcasing Intelligent Connectivity

02/04/2019 10:31 AM

Intelligently Managing Fraud and Asset Management Focus at MWC19 Barcelona

02/04/2019 03:30 AM

Smith Micro to Showcase Wireless Solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019

02/01/2019 07:54 AM

CORRECTING and REPLACING Media Alert: Intel Architects the Data-Centric 5G Future at Mobile World Congress 2019

01/30/2019 06:09 AM

IHS Markit White Paper: 5G Smartphones Primed and Ready

01/30/2019 04:30 AM

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019

01/29/2019 06:00 AM

SEWORKS Expands Executive Team in Response to Growing Cybersecurity Protection Market Needs

01/29/2019 06:00 AM

Ethernity Networks Releases Affordable, All-Programmable 100G ENET vRouter

01/29/2019 05:00 AM

Semtech Celebrates Strong 2018 Growth of LoRa Technology Amid Milestone of 100 Network Operators Deploying LoRaWAN

01/29/2019 01:00 AM

NTT Exhibits at MWC19 in Barcelona, the World's Largest Mobile-Related Trade Show

01/23/2019 01:00 AM

GSMA Announces Nominees for 2019 GLOMO Awards

01/22/2019 05:00 AM

Abside Networks Selects Sequans' Cassiopeia Technology For New Customized Devices for LTE Private Networks

01/21/2019 01:00 AM

Anticipation Builds as MWC19 Barcelona Approaches

01/16/2019 02:09 AM

NexPlayer Supporting Low Latency HLS DASH Streaming on Android, iOS, Smart TVs, STBs, PCs, and Macs

11/14/2018 01:00 AM

GSMA Announces New Developments for MWC19 Barcelona

09/25/2018 12:00 AM

GSMA Reveals First Details for MWC19 Barcelona

09/17/2018 11:24 AM

TTS-Wireless Announces the Launch of IMNOS Mobile Trace

09/06/2018 01:00 AM

GSMA Announces 2019 Global Mobile Awards Open for Entry

09/05/2018 05:05 AM

AISense Selected to the "GSMA 100"

