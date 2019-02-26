

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks faded and the pound gained ground on speculation over a possible Brexit delay.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 58 points or 0.81 percent at 7,125 in opening deals after edging up 0.1 percent on Monday.



Standard Chartered fell nearly 1 percent after its annual profit missed forecasts.



Rolls Royce Holding dropped more than 1 percent despite securing a 235 million-pound ($307 million) nuclear submarine maintenance contract.



Tullow Oil and BP Plc were moving lower as oil extended overnight losses following U.S. President Trump's tweet calling on OPEC to ease its efforts to boost prices.



Housebuilder Persimmon advanced 1.7 percent as it posted annual profits above £1bn for the first time.



Barratt Developments rose 1 percent and Taylor Wimpey gained 1.8 percent.



