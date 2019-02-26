Edison Investment Research - Financials - Allied Minds: Allied Minds' portfolio has been significantly rationalised since 2017, with the portfolio now focused on six principal companies. Management expects the top three companies to achieve commercialisation in 2019, and we believe there could be substantial upside if this is achieved. The shares trade at 0.41x H118 NAV (adjusted for latest net cash). Allied Minds' enterprise value (market capitalisation less parent cash) trades at a 45% discount to our valuation for the top four portfolio companies, each of which has been validated by external fund-raisings. Following recent cash management measures, management believes that Allied Minds' cash runway has been extended into 2021.ISIN: GB00BLRLH124

