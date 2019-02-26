Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the US$27,938 Million Military Deployable Infrastructure Market

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Military Deployable Infrastructure Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts & Analysis by Infrastructure Type (ISR Infrastructure and Shelter), by Shelter Type (Container Type Steel Shelters, Lightweight Deployable Structures, Ballistic Composite Shelters, and Vehicle Mounted Shelters), by Geography (America, Asia Oceania, Europe, Rest of World) Plus Profiles of Leading Companies with Recent Deployable Infrastructure Contracts

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Military Deployable Infrastructure market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of US$27,938 Mn in 2019.

Report Scope

• Global Military Deployable Infrastructure market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Regional Military Deployable Infrastructure market forecasts from 2019-2029 covering Asia-Oceania, America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa

• Country Military Deployable Infrastructure forecasts from 2019-2029 covering China, the US, the UK, Germany, India, Canada, South Africa, and Brazil

• Military Deployable Infrastructure submarket forecasts from 2019-2029 covering Dry Container, Reefer Container, steel based containers, aluminum based containers

• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level Military Deployable Infrastructure markets from 2019-2029

• Forecast data for Military Deployable Infrastructure during the 2019-2029 period; Military Deployable Infrastructure is further subdivided by ISR Infrastructure Shelter, Container Type Steel Shelters Lightweight Deployable Structures Ballistic Composite Shelters, Vehicle Mounted Shelters and is provided at a global level, regional level, and leading country level

• 20 detailed tables containing 130 contracts / projects and programmes in the Military Deployable Infrastructure by country

• Profiles of Military Deployable Infrastructure in 2019 at a global level and for leading countries

ACMH

ACORA S.P.A

Advanced Watertek

AGM Container Controls, Inc.

AMA S.p.A

Ancora Sp. Z. O. O.

Armag

Bike Track

BoxModul

Camel Manufacturing Company

Caterpillar

Choctaw Defense

Conco Inc.

Containertech

CONTAINEX

Crowley Maritime Corporation

D&D-Fast Response Building

DAHER-SOCATA

DC-Supply

Deutz

DHS Systems

Disc-O-Bed

Diuk Arches

DREHTAINER

Dynacorp

ECOJOHNA

EDI Mobile Systems

Electrothermal

Elite Ventures

Euro-Shelters

Eurotainer SA

EXSIF Worldwide

Extraspace

Field Camp Services

Fra Angelico

Frerk

FUCARE

Gates Fleximak

GE

General Cabins and Engineering

General Technology Corporation

Gichner Systems Group

Gillard

GUMOTEX Rescue Systems

Henan Jushixin Transportation Equipment Co., Ltd.

INOX India Pvt. Ltd.

International Equipment Leasing

International Thermal Research

J&S Franklin

Jan De Nul

Johnson Outdoor Gears, Inc.

Kaercher Futuretech

Klinge

Klinge Corporation

Krampitz CZ

Krampitz International & Partner

Krampitz MENA (Wa Tech Water Technology WLL)

Krampitz Scandinavia AS

Krampitz Tanksystem GmbH

Krampitz ZA (Smart Pure Systems International (Pty) Ltd)

Krisch

LANCO

Lava Engineering Company

Liri Tent Technology

Losberger RDS

Lunor

Luqiang Energy Equipment Co., Ltd.

LUXMETALSISTEM

Mege Shelters

Mobile Medical International

Modular Transportable Housing

Multistar Leasing

Ningbo DSW International Co., Ltd.

NIXUS

NOMADiQ Shelter Solutions Inc

NorLense

NRS Group

NSS International

Nuova Manaro

OMP Engineering

ORT

Oztiryakiler (Ozti)

Ozturk Container Industry & Trade Ltd. Co.

Petrotek

PKL

Prysmian Cables

Raffles Lease

ROFI

Rola-Trac

RPSG

Rubb Buildings

Rumber Materials

SABU

Saipem

Saxon Containers Fze

Seabox, Inc.

Seaco Global

SEI Industries Ltd

Shelter Tent Manufacturing

SIAG OMC

Siemens

Solas Marine

Sprung

TAM

TECNOVE

Temet

Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Thielmann Group

TITAN ArcticStore

TREYSAN

Trifleet Leasing

Triton International

TWS Tank Container

UralVagonZavod

Variel A.S

Vattenfall

VEC Technology

Vetter

Westerwälder Eisenwerk GmbH

WEW Container Systems GmbH

Zappshelter

Zeppelin



Organisations Mentioned in This Report

AeroSpace and Defence Industries Association of Europe

Military Aviation Authority

Defence Community Organisation

European Aviation Safety Agency

Department of Defense (DOD)

North American Aerospace Defense Command

Australian Defense Forces

Austrian Army

British Army

Canadian Army

Chinese Army

Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

Dutch Army

General Services Administration (GSA)

Indian Army

International Tank Container Organization

NATO

South Korean Army

United States Air Force (USAF)

