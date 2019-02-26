Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the US$27,938 Million Military Deployable Infrastructure Market

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Military Deployable Infrastructure Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts & Analysis by Infrastructure Type (ISR Infrastructure and Shelter), by Shelter Type (Container Type Steel Shelters, Lightweight Deployable Structures, Ballistic Composite Shelters, and Vehicle Mounted Shelters), by Geography (America, Asia Oceania, Europe, Rest of World) Plus Profiles of Leading Companies with Recent Deployable Infrastructure Contracts
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Military Deployable Infrastructure market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of US$27,938 Mn in 2019.
Report Scope
• Global Military Deployable Infrastructure market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Regional Military Deployable Infrastructure market forecasts from 2019-2029 covering Asia-Oceania, America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa
• Country Military Deployable Infrastructure forecasts from 2019-2029 covering China, the US, the UK, Germany, India, Canada, South Africa, and Brazil
• Military Deployable Infrastructure submarket forecasts from 2019-2029 covering Dry Container, Reefer Container, steel based containers, aluminum based containers
• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level Military Deployable Infrastructure markets from 2019-2029
• Forecast data for Military Deployable Infrastructure during the 2019-2029 period; Military Deployable Infrastructure is further subdivided by ISR Infrastructure Shelter, Container Type Steel Shelters Lightweight Deployable Structures Ballistic Composite Shelters, Vehicle Mounted Shelters and is provided at a global level, regional level, and leading country level
• 20 detailed tables containing 130 contracts / projects and programmes in the Military Deployable Infrastructure by country
• Profiles of Military Deployable Infrastructure in 2019 at a global level and for leading countries
ACMH
ACORA S.P.A
Advanced Watertek
AGM Container Controls, Inc.
AMA S.p.A
Ancora Sp. Z. O. O.
Armag
Bike Track
BoxModul
Camel Manufacturing Company
Caterpillar
Choctaw Defense
Conco Inc.
Containertech
CONTAINEX
Crowley Maritime Corporation
D&D-Fast Response Building
DAHER-SOCATA
DC-Supply
Deutz
DHS Systems
Disc-O-Bed
Diuk Arches
DREHTAINER
Dynacorp
ECOJOHNA
EDI Mobile Systems
Electrothermal
Elite Ventures
Euro-Shelters
Eurotainer SA
EXSIF Worldwide
Extraspace
Field Camp Services
Fra Angelico
Frerk
FUCARE
Gates Fleximak
GE
General Cabins and Engineering
General Technology Corporation
Gichner Systems Group
Gillard
GUMOTEX Rescue Systems
Henan Jushixin Transportation Equipment Co., Ltd.
INOX India Pvt. Ltd.
International Equipment Leasing
International Thermal Research
J&S Franklin
Jan De Nul
Johnson Outdoor Gears, Inc.
Kaercher Futuretech
Klinge
Klinge Corporation
Krampitz CZ
Krampitz International & Partner
Krampitz MENA (Wa Tech Water Technology WLL)
Krampitz Scandinavia AS
Krampitz Tanksystem GmbH
Krampitz ZA (Smart Pure Systems International (Pty) Ltd)
Krisch
LANCO
Lava Engineering Company
Liri Tent Technology
Losberger RDS
Lunor
Luqiang Energy Equipment Co., Ltd.
LUXMETALSISTEM
Mege Shelters
Mobile Medical International
Modular Transportable Housing
Multistar Leasing
Ningbo DSW International Co., Ltd.
NIXUS
NOMADiQ Shelter Solutions Inc
NorLense
NRS Group
NSS International
Nuova Manaro
OMP Engineering
ORT
Oztiryakiler (Ozti)
Ozturk Container Industry & Trade Ltd. Co.
Petrotek
PKL
Prysmian Cables
Raffles Lease
ROFI
Rola-Trac
RPSG
Rubb Buildings
Rumber Materials
SABU
Saipem
Saxon Containers Fze
Seabox, Inc.
Seaco Global
SEI Industries Ltd
Shelter Tent Manufacturing
SIAG OMC
Siemens
Solas Marine
Sprung
TAM
TECNOVE
Temet
Textainer Group Holdings Limited
Thielmann Group
TITAN ArcticStore
TREYSAN
Trifleet Leasing
Triton International
TWS Tank Container
UralVagonZavod
Variel A.S
Vattenfall
VEC Technology
Vetter
Westerwälder Eisenwerk GmbH
WEW Container Systems GmbH
Zappshelter
Zeppelin
Organisations Mentioned in This Report
AeroSpace and Defence Industries Association of Europe
Military Aviation Authority
Defence Community Organisation
European Aviation Safety Agency
Department of Defense (DOD)
North American Aerospace Defense Command
Australian Defense Forces
Austrian Army
British Army
Canadian Army
Chinese Army
Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
Dutch Army
General Services Administration (GSA)
Indian Army
International Tank Container Organization
NATO
South Korean Army
United States Air Force (USAF)
