Multi-gigabit mmWave/Mesh/SON technology and integration solutions simplify and lower costs to advance Gigabit Society

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced the extension of its fixed wireless access portfolio with the addition of new millimeter wave (mmWave) mesh and point-to-multipoint (PTMP) solutions that enable rapid deployment of dense 5G networks.

"Multi-gigabit broadband service extension via fixed wireless is essential to a comprehensive and cost-effective 5G network and provides a tremendous speed to market advantage," ADTRAN VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy Hossam Salib said. "Fixed wireless technologies can be easier and more affordable to deploy than fixed fibre, which makes new millimeter wave and point-to-multipoint innovations excellent choices to build the dense backhaul network 5G requires."

The advancement of these mesh, or self-organizing, technologies is accelerating the densification of mmWave backhaul networks needed to handle advancements in IoT, smart cities, connected cars and ultra-high speed broadband by connecting multiple nodes wirelessly with other nodes receiving bandwidth from fibre links. Radios can also be deployed without the sophisticated and expensive radio frequency (RF) planning required with point-to-point deployments.

ADTRAN is working with a number of Tier 1 carriers and regional service providers in the U.S. and EMEA to design, deploy and manage access and backhaul networks utilizing mmWave/mesh/SON technologies.

"We are integrating these mmWave mesh and point-to-multipoint solutions into our Mosaic software platform to ease deployment and migration to SDN/NFV architectures as we help operators deploy fixed wireless solutions," Salib said. "We then bring all the pieces together by leveraging ADTRAN's network implementation service expertise, which allows operators to customize and integrate multiple wireless access technologies into their overall 5G strategy."

ADTRAN will showcase its fixed wireless solutions, including those from partners CCS and Siklu, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, taking place February 25-28, 2019. ADTRAN's booth is located in Hall 1 Stand 1A60.

