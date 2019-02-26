sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,567 Euro		-0,144
-1,87 %
WKN: 850775 ISIN: ES0178430E18 Ticker-Symbol: TNE5 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEFONICA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,575
7,576
12:15
7,575
7,576
12:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADTRAN INC
ADTRAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADTRAN INC13,17+0,61 %
TELEFONICA SA7,567-1,87 %