HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 26

26 February 2019

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and twenty fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company for 11.30 am on 28 March 2019 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

