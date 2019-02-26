

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Tuesday higher pre-tax profit in its fiscal 2018, while attributable net profit was lower than last year. Operating income and net interest income improved, and the company lifted its dividend significantly. Looking ahead, Standard Chartered said it reported a solid start to fiscal 2019, and is cautiously optimistic on the global macroeconomic environment. The shares were losing around 2 percent in the morning trading in London.



Separately, Standard Chartered announced refreshed strategic priorities, which would result in aggregate cost reduction of $700 million. The refreshed priorities and related actions are expected to deliver a return on tangible equity of at least 10 percent by 2021 and generate significant surplus capital that is intended to be distributed to shareholders if not deployed to fund additional growth.



Further, earnings growth, RWA efficiencies and divestments are expected to generate additional surplus capital.



The company said its Board has recommended a final dividend of 15 cents per ordinary share, up 36 percent from 11 cents in 2017. This would result in a full-year dividend for 2018 of 21 cents per share, approximately double the full-year dividend paid last year.



The company added that the full-year dividend per share has the potential to double by 2021.



Standard Chartered further said income compound annual growth rate target remains at 5-7 percent. The company said solid start to 2019, although down slightly compared to 2018 due to stronger USD and buoyant conditions last year in WM and FM.



Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We have made tremendous progress securing the foundations of the business since 2015, resulting in a third successive year of underlying profit growth.'



For fiscal 2018, profit before tax grew 5 percent to $2.55 billion from last year's $2.42 billion.



Profit attributable to parent company shareholders, meanwhile, dropped to $1.05 billion from prior year's $1.22 billion. Earnings per share fell to 18.7 US cents from 23.5 US cents last year.



Underlying profit before tax was $3.86 billion, compared to $3.01 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share increased 14.2 cents to 61.4 cents.



Operating income for the year was $14.79 billion, compared to $14.43 billion last year. All client segments and all regions contributing positively, with the exception of the Africa & Middle East region that was impacted by challenging economic conditions generally and local currency devaluation.



The company noted that a strong performance in Transaction Banking, good growth in Retail Products and slightly lower growth in Wealth Management and Financial Markets more than offset lower income in Corporate Finance.



Net interest income increased 8 percent and the net interest margin improved 3 basis points to 1.58 percent 1.55.



In London, Standard Chartered shares were trading at 607.50 pence, down 1.84 percent.



In Hong Kong, shares settled at HK$64.50, up 2.38 percent.



