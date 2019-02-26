Mouawad Unveils the 51.12 Carat Mouawad Dynasty Diamond

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mouawad Group has unveiled the 51.12 carat Mouawad Dynasty diamond, a remarkable D color Flawless diamond with excellent proportions and cut originating from the Republic of Sakha.

The Mouawad Dynasty was acquired by Mouawad as the Dynasty diamond in 2018. At that time, it was the largest and purest diamond in a collection of five stones offered for sale by ALROSA - a world leader in diamond mining. The Dynasty was originally cut from The Romanovs, a 179-carat rough discovered in 2015 at the Nyurbinskaya kimberlite pipe in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). It took ALROSA approximately a year and a half to cut and polish the Dynasty to become an impressive 51.38 carat, traditional round brilliant-cut diamond, rated D color and VVS1 clarity -- making it the best quality large diamond ever manufactured in Russia.

Once acquired by Mouawad, the Dynasty was cut and polished further by Mouawad master diamond polishers while retaining its outstanding proportions, resulting in a new weight of 51.12 carat which, crucially, allowed for its new clarity rating of Flawless, the highest clarity grade. To give some context, less than one half of one percent of the hundreds of thousands of diamonds over 1 carat submitted to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) annually are ever rated D Flawless. When combined with a superb size and cut, such as is the case with the Mouawad Dynasty, the value of the gem rises to spectacular dimensions. According to the GIA, the Mouawad Dynasty's exceptional finish grades - Excellent polish, Excellent symmetry, and Excellent cut - combined with its D-color and Flawless clarity place it in a class of its own.

Fred and Pascal Mouawad, Co-Guardians of the Mouawad Group, stated, "We are enamored by the history and traceability of the Dynasty, and are honored to be part of its historic journey. We have simply continued the extraordinary work Alrosa accomplished by embellishing the diamond further through the hands of our master polishers. To honor the Dynasty's history and take part in its journey we saw it befitting in renaming it "Mouawad Dynasty."

The Mouawad Dynasty now awaits the next chapter in its journey, carrying with it a story in which Mouawad is proud to have played its part, elevating its status even further to one of the most extraordinary diamonds of its kind.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826941/Mouawad_Dynasty.jpg

Contact details

Elena Gramatica

egramatica@twisterme.ae

+971-44321195