Chilled & Deli Foods Market Size Worth USD 267.70 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chilled & deli foods market size is likely to reach USD 267.70 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Chilled & deli foods are witnessing increasing demand in the food & beverages industry, mainly owing to growing acceptance among consumers. The popularity of these products is largely associated with their ease of preparation, storage, and availability in retail outlets, which is expected to influence the global consumption patterns over the forecast years.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of product, the pre-packaged products segment was valued at USD 40.54 billion in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period

Central & South America is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.3% over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of food retail chains in countries including Brazil , Venezuela , and Argentina

Asia Pacific offers growing investment opportunities for chilled and deli food manufacturers, driven by high-potential customer base in the region

Countries in APAC, especially India and China , are expected to observe remarkable growth during the forecast period. The overall region is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.8%, primarily as a result of rising demand for exquisite chilled and deli foods

Some of the key companies present in the market are Tyson Foods, Inc, Cargill Meat Solutions, Arthur's Food Company, Gainsborough Chilled Foods Ltd, Ready Pac, and Winterbotham Derby.

Read 90 page research report with TOC on "Chilled & Deli Foods Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Products (Meat, Savory Appetizers, Prepared Salads, Pre-Packaged Products, Sauces, Condiments & Dressings), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/chilled-deli-food-market

Pre-packaged products are likely to be the largest product segment for the chilled & deli foods market throughout the forecast horizon. Chilled & deli foods are among promising segments in the food & beverage sector with its increasing acceptance among consumers since the available product range caters to a wide range of requirements such as Kosher and organic. Moreover, staple food is also readily available as a frozen meal wherein, advancements in packaging have increased the convenience of such type of meals.

The demand for savory appetizers in the market is primarily driven by tastes and variety. While North America and Europe are the largest regions in terms of consumption, growth in these regions is lower than in the largely developing regions. Asia Pacific is poised to offer tremendous growth opportunities owing to increment in consumption per capita and increasing population catering to global supplies. Widening base of middle class population is also playing a pivotal role in the development of the regional market. The same is true in Africa, although the growth trajectory for savory is still lower than Asia Pacific currently.

Concerns among buyers regarding adverse health effects caused due to degradation of ready foodstuffs have been rising, thereby leading to increased requirement for maintaining freshness of products such as bread rolls, frozen desserts, and chocolates for a longer duration. Increasing requirement for baked goods and confectioneries in light of new product launches in frozen desserts and liquor chocolates is expected to fuel the demand for chilled & deli foods over the forecast period.

With increasing number of working-class population and changing lifestyles, retail stores are emphasizing on altering present state of display and focusing on products that have greater shelf life and capable of retaining quality while kept frozen. In emerging markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe, relatively buoyant income growth is translating into greater affordability and inclination towards new goods and services.

The distribution channel for chilled & deli foods is largely pivoted to supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenient stores, specialty stores, and e-commerce portals capable of catering to a large consumer base. Some of the distribution channels involved in the marketing of chilled & deli foods are Waitrose Limited, Kroger, Walmart, Godrej Natural Baskets, and Wesfarmers Limited. E-commerce portals such as Big Basket, Graze, Raw to Door, and Planet Organic have been gradually gaining acceptance among new-age consumers over the past few years.

Find more research reports on Processed & Frozen Foods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Grand View Research has segmented the global chilled & deli foods market on the basis of product and region:

Chilled & Deli Foods Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Meat



Savory Appetizers



Prepared Salads



Pre-Packaged products



Sauces, Condiments & Dressings



Others

Chilled & Deli Foods Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle east & Africa

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Bread And Baked Food Market - The Global bread and baked food market is expected to be positively impacted by growing food demand over the forecast period. Increasing population, particularly in the developing regions is presumed to further aid the market in the near future.

Mushroom Market - The Global mushroom market value is expected to exceed USD 50 billion in the next seven years due to growing mushroom demand in from the recent past.

Ready Meals Market - The global ready meals market is expected to grow on account of increasing advancement in the packaging industry. Demand for food that is additive free, minimally processed and with extended shelf life is expected to drive the market

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter